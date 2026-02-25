What are 3-K and Pre-K education programs in NYC? Eligibility criteria, benefits and more

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has urged families in the city with children turning three or four in 2026 to sign up for 3-K or Pre-K free education programs. In a video posted across social media platforms, Mamdani, along with Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, encouraged families to register their children before February 27, 2026.

3-K and Pre-K program in NYC The 3-K and Pre-K programs were launched in 2017 by the then-Mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio, to make full-day pre-K available to all four-year-olds in the city who want it.

NYC families can use MySchools to apply for 3-K and Pre-K during the enrollment period, which began on January 15 and ends on February 27, 2026.

Who can apply? 3-K is for children turning three, and Pre-K is for children turning four in the calendar year of enrollment. All children in New York City in the age group are eligible for 3-K and Pre-K, regardless of immigration status. Children do not need to be toilet-trained to attend 3-K and Pre-K programs.

To make the process more inclusive, online applications are available in 13 languages:

English

Albanian

Arabic

Bengali/Bangla

Chinese

Haitian Creole

French

Korean

Russian

Spanish

Ukrainian

Urdu

Uzbek

What students will learn Under both 3-K and Pre-K, children are offered full-day classes, focusing on play-based learning, early literacy, numeracy, and social-emotional growth.

No first-come, first-served Unlike other educational programs, for 3-K and Pre-K applications are not accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Any family that applies by the deadline of February 27 will receive an offer.

“Every child, regardless of background or circumstance, deserves access to a high-quality early childhood education, and no parent should have to make tough decisions to ensure that their kids are set up for lifelong success,” Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels said in a statement, released by the Mayor’s Office.

3-K and Pre-K admissions in 2025 According to NYC’s Department of Education (DOE), in 2025, around 44,000 students turning 3 years old received offers for the 3-K program, and close to 56,000 children who were turning 4-years-old were admitted under the Pre-K program.

What Mamdani said “New Yorkers have until February 27 to apply for 3-K and Pre-K, and we’re using every tool at our disposal to get the word out,” Mamdani said in a video message.

“Whether on TaxiTV, LinkNYC, or out in your neighborhood, my Administration will be working tirelessly to ensure that New Yorkers know their government is here to serve them. So if you have a child turning 3 or 4 this year, you can apply by visiting myschools.nyc, calling 718-935-2009, or visiting one of our 13 Family Welcome Centers.”