4 crew aboard refueling aircraft crashed in Iraq killed, says US Central Command, denies hostile or friendly fire

Four of the six crew members aboard a US military KC-135 refueling aircraft that crashed in western Iraq have been found dead, the American military said.

"Four of six crew members on board the aircraft have been confirmed deceased as rescue efforts continue," US Central Command said in a statement.

"The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. However, the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire," it added.

Though the details of those killed have not been revealed, according to The Associated Press, a basic KC-135 crew has three people: a pilot, a co-pilot, and a boom operator. Nurses and medical technicians are added to aeromedical evacuation missions.

The US military refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq on Thursday, amid the ongoing conflict with Iran.

The United States has deployed a large number of aircraft to the Middle East to take part in operations against Iran.

Iranian group claims responsibility While the US has not clarified what led to the crash, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iran-backed armed factions, claimed ​responsibility for downing the KC-135 refueling aircraft, which is estimated to cost around $79 million.

What is KC-135 Stratotanker The KC-135 Stratotanker is a U.S. Air Force aircraft used to refuel other planes in midair, allowing them to travel longer distances and maintain operations longer without landing. The plane is also used to transport wounded personnel during medical evacuations or conduct surveillance missions, according to military experts.

Based on the same design as the Boeing 707 passenger plane, the tanker has been in service for more than 60 years, supporting the U.S. Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps as well as allied aircraft, according to an Air Force description. The aging plane is set to be phased out as the Air Force receives a full complement of next-generation KC-46A Pegasus tankers.

Despite upgrades over the years, the KC-135s' age has fueled concern about their reliability and durability.

Refueling typically happens at the back of the plane, where the boom operator is located. A fuel boom is lowered to connect with fighters, bombers or other aircraft. On many of the planes, the boom operator works lying face down while looking out of a window on the underside of the plane.

Some KC-135s can also refuel planes from pods on their wings. The tankers also have room above the fuel stores to carry cargo or passengers if needed.

11 US service personnel killed so far With four more fatalities on Thursday, the total number of US service personnel killed during Operation Epic Fury has risen to 11. Another 140 US service members have also been injured in the two weeks of the conflict.

The majority of these casualties occurred on March 1, 2026, when an Iranian one-way attack drone struck a makeshift operations center at a port in Kuwait.

US lost three F-15s to friendly fire Apart from the KC-135 refueling aircraft, the US has also lost three F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets, which were lost in a "friendly fire" incident over Kuwait. According to Centcom, the fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses during a period of intense combat involving Iranian missiles and drones. All six crew members from these jets ejected safely and were recovered.