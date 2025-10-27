$400 inflation refund: New York starts issuing checks — Check eligibility, tax status and other details

New York state has begun mailing out the state's first ever inflation refund checks as part of its initiative to offer financial relief to New Yorkers who have paid increased sales taxes due to inflation.
According to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, over 8 million eligible taxpayers from the state will receive refunds pertaining to tax year 2023. All taxpayers who qualify for the refund, are not required to apply separately, and will automatically get their refunds.
Who is eligible for the refund and who isn't? Here's a glimpse at all the major queries
Any taxpayer who meets the following criteria is eligible for a refund check for the year 2023:
There is no need to apply for the refund check. Any taxpayer who is eligible for the refund, will receive the check from the State Department of Taxation and Finance.
Here's what the inflation refund check looks like:
The refund amount depends on the respective taxpayer's income and the filing status as follows:
|Filing Status
|2023 New York Adjusted Gross Income (Form IT-201 line 33)
|Refund Amount
|Single
|$75,000 or less
|$200
|Over $75,000, but not more than $150,000
|$150
|Married filing joint
|$150,000 or less
|$400
|more than $150,000, but not more than $300,000
|$300
|Married filing separate
|$75,000 or less
|$200
|Over $75,000, but not more than $150,000
|$150
|Head of household
|$75,000 or less
|$200
|more than $75,000, but not more than $150,000
|$150
|Qualifying surviving spouse
|$150,000 or less
|$400
|more than $150,000, but not more than $300,000
|$300
All the inflation refund checks will be mailed to the most current address of each taxpayer, which is usually the person's address from the most recently filed federal tax returns.
The New York State Department began mailing the checks towards the end of September 2025. Although the department has not mentioned any specific schedule, it stated that taxpayers are likely to receive the checks sooner or later than their neighbours, as mailings are not based on zip code or region.
Yes, the checks will be taxed by the IRS – and all taxpayers receiving an inflation refund check will reportedly have to declare the refund amount on their 2025 federal tax returns.