$400 inflation refund: New York starts issuing checks — Check eligibility, tax status and other details

New York state has begun mailing out the state's first ever inflation refund checks as part of its initiative to offer financial relief to New Yorkers who have paid increased sales taxes due to inflation.

Advertisement

According to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, over 8 million eligible taxpayers from the state will receive refunds pertaining to tax year 2023. All taxpayers who qualify for the refund, are not required to apply separately, and will automatically get their refunds.

Also Read | Trump calls off federal deployment to San Francisco, mayor says

Who is eligible for the refund and who isn't? Here's a glimpse at all the major queries

New York State inflation refund check: Are you eligible? Any taxpayer who meets the following criteria is eligible for a refund check for the year 2023:

filed Form IT-201, New York State Resident Income Tax Return, which is filed by full-year New York residents,

reported income within the qualifying ranges,

was not claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer’s returns How to apply for the refund check? There is no need to apply for the refund check. Any taxpayer who is eligible for the refund, will receive the check from the State Department of Taxation and Finance.

Advertisement

Here's what the inflation refund check looks like:

Inflation refund check issued by the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance

What amount will be refunded? The refund amount depends on the respective taxpayer's income and the filing status as follows:

Filing Status 2023 New York Adjusted Gross Income (Form IT-201 line 33) Refund Amount Single $75,000 or less $200 Over $75,000, but not more than $150,000 $150 Married filing joint $150,000 or less $400 more than $150,000, but not more than $300,000 $300 Married filing separate $75,000 or less $200 Over $75,000, but not more than $150,000 $150 Head of household $75,000 or less $200 more than $75,000, but not more than $150,000 $150 Qualifying surviving spouse $150,000 or less $400 more than $150,000, but not more than $300,000 $300

When, where will the check be sent? All the inflation refund checks will be mailed to the most current address of each taxpayer, which is usually the person's address from the most recently filed federal tax returns.

Advertisement

Who is eligible to receive the check?

The New York State Department began mailing the checks towards the end of September 2025. Although the department has not mentioned any specific schedule, it stated that taxpayers are likely to receive the checks sooner or later than their neighbours, as mailings are not based on zip code or region.

Advertisement

Are the refund checks taxable? Yes, the checks will be taxed by the IRS – and all taxpayers receiving an inflation refund check will reportedly have to declare the refund amount on their 2025 federal tax returns.