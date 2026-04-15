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47% Indians say Iran has won Middle East war, majority see dip in Donald Trump’s credibility: C-Voter survey

When divided on the basis of political affiliation, 39 per cent of NDA voters think Iran has been victorious, while 12 per cent think the USA has won. At least 38 per cent of respondents say neither has won the war among NDA-affiliated respondents.

Gulam Jeelani
Updated15 Apr 2026, 07:59 PM IST
A man walks past a banner with pictures of Iran's slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) and his son and successor Mojtaba Khamenei, installed along a street in Tehran on April 15, 2026. The United States has not formally agreed to extend its two-week ceasefire with Iran, a senior official said on April 15, after reports that President Donald Trump's administration had consented in principle to lengthen the truce. (Photo by AFP) /
A man walks past a banner with pictures of Iran's slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) and his son and successor Mojtaba Khamenei, installed along a street in Tehran on April 15, 2026. The United States has not formally agreed to extend its two-week ceasefire with Iran, a senior official said on April 15, after reports that President Donald Trump's administration had consented in principle to lengthen the truce. (Photo by AFP) / (AFP)
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At least 47 per cent of Indians think Iran has emerged victorious in the US-Iran war, according to the latest survey findings by C-Voter.

When divided on the basis of political affiliation, 39 per cent of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) voters think Iran has been victorious, while 12 per cent think the USA has won. At least 38 per cent of respondents say neither has won the war among NDA-affiliated respondents.

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As for opposition-affiliated respondents, 56 per cent think Iran has won, while 20 per cent think neither of the two countries has won the war.

47% Indians say Iran won Middle East war, Majority see dip in Donald Trump’s credibility: C-Voter survey

In another question, about 39 per cent of respondents believed that it was the US's compulsion to impose a ceasefire. Also, a vast majority of respondents think that there has been a decline in US President Trump's credibility after the ceasefire.

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To another question, 63 per cent of respondents say that Iran is emerging as a new global power, according to the-C-Voter survey

The survey findings and projections are based on CVoter Snap Poll CATI interviews (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing) conducted among 18+ adults nationwide (BARC-HSM).

The data is weighted to the known demographic profile as per the census and final ECI results. The sample of 1912 respondents was distributed across all districts and states. The survey was conducted on 10 April.

US-Iran War Ceasefire

The US and Iran reached a ceasefire deal on 7 April (US Time), hours after Trump warned that “A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” if Iran failed to make a deal that included reopening the vital Strait of Hormuz.

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The ceasefire came six weeks after the West Asia war began with joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran. Tensions escalated following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in the military strikes on 28 February.

The US and Iran reached a ceasefire deal on 7 April (US Time), hours after Trump warned that “A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” if Iran failed to make a deal that included reopening the vital Strait of Hormuz.
A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.

In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, causing further disruptions to the waterway and impacting international energy markets as well as global economic stability, disrupting trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Negotiations between the two nations held in Islamabad last weekend failed, and President Trump announced a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz days later.

Key Takeaways
  • 56% of respondents believe Iran has won the conflict with the US.
  • A majority of respondents perceive a decline in President Trump's credibility due to the ceasefire.
  • The conflict significantly disrupts international energy markets and trade routes.

About the Author

Gulam Jeelani

Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More

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