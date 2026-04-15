47% Indians say Iran has won Middle East war, majority see dip in Donald Trump’s credibility: C-Voter survey

At least 47 per cent of Indians think Iran has emerged victorious in the US-Iran war, according to the latest survey findings by C-Voter.
When divided on the basis of political affiliation, 39 per cent of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) voters think Iran has been victorious, while 12 per cent think the USA has won. At least 38 per cent of respondents say neither has won the war among NDA-affiliated respondents.
As for opposition-affiliated respondents, 56 per cent think Iran has won, while 20 per cent think neither of the two countries has won the war.
In another question, about 39 per cent of respondents believed that it was the US's compulsion to impose a ceasefire. Also, a vast majority of respondents think that there has been a decline in US President Trump's credibility after the ceasefire.
To another question, 63 per cent of respondents say that Iran is emerging as a new global power, according to the-C-Voter survey
The survey findings and projections are based on CVoter Snap Poll CATI interviews (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing) conducted among 18+ adults nationwide (BARC-HSM).
The data is weighted to the known demographic profile as per the census and final ECI results. The sample of 1912 respondents was distributed across all districts and states. The survey was conducted on 10 April.
The US and Iran reached a ceasefire deal on 7 April (US Time), hours after Trump warned that “A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” if Iran failed to make a deal that included reopening the vital Strait of Hormuz.
The ceasefire came six weeks after the West Asia war began with joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran. Tensions escalated following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in the military strikes on 28 February.
In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, causing further disruptions to the waterway and impacting international energy markets as well as global economic stability, disrupting trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz.
Negotiations between the two nations held in Islamabad last weekend failed, and President Trump announced a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz days later.