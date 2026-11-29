An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hit the area of Manhattan Beach, California, on Saturday morning, confirmed the United States Geological Survey (USGS_. No immediate reports of casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Several images have emerged across social media.
According to the USGS, the earthquake was initially estimated to be of magnitude 5.2 before being revised to 4.7. The epicentre is estimated to be located near Manhattan Beach.
In one of them, massive flames and black smoke have been seen emerging from the nearby Chevron's El Segundo oil refinery after the tremor.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, several personnel from 106 neighbourhood fire stations have been deployed to examine infrastructure.
No injuries or structural damage has been reported after the earthquake, the department told, reported AP.
Meanwhile, the City of Manhattan Beach have urged residents to be prepared for aftershocks, which typically may take place minutes, hours or even days after an earthquake.
No tsunami alert has been reported by AP for now.