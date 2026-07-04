4th of July: Are banks, stock market, Walmart shut across US? Check what's open and close

The July 4 festivities are all set to kick in across the United States on Saturday. It marks the US' 250th anniversary of its independence. Millions of Americans are expected to gather to celebrate at fireworks displays and barbecues.

Because July 4 falls on a Saturday this year, companies may observe the holiday on July 3, CBS News reported. Most retail stores will be open on Friday. Read on to know which stores and services are open July 3 and 4, 2026.

Advertisement

Will banks be open? Major banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo, will remain open on Friday, July 3. Most banks close on July 4 for Independence Day, according to their holiday schedules.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Will major banks be open on July 4, 2026? ⌵ Most major banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo, will be closed on July 4 for Independence Day. Customers should check with their local branch for details. 2 What stores are open on July 4, 2026? ⌵ Stores like Walmart, Target, Chick-fil-A, and McDonald's will be open during their regular hours on July 4, 2026. However, some stores may have modified hours, so it's best to check local listings. 3 Why do we celebrate the Fourth of July? ⌵ The Fourth of July commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, marking the United States' independence from Great Britain. 4 Is the stock market open on July 4, 2026? ⌵ The stock market will be closed on July 3 in observance of Independence Day, and trading will resume on Monday, July 6, at 9:30 AM ET. 5 Are postal services available on July 4, 2026? ⌵ No, USPS will close its stores and suspend mail delivery on July 4, 2026, with services resuming on Monday, July 6.

Customers are encouraged to check with their local branch. Online banking services and ATMs will remain available.

Are government offices closed on the Fourth of July? Federal offices, courts and many state and local government agencies will be closed on July 4. Many DMV locations, Social Security offices and public libraries will also be closed, though hours can vary by jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, most federal employees receive a paid holiday for Independence Day. Because July Fourth falls on a Saturday this year, many federal workers observed the holiday on Friday, July 3. State and local government schedules may vary.

Advertisement

Will the stock market be open? The stock market will be closed on Friday, July 3, in observance of Independence Day. Trading will resume on Monday, July 6, at 9:30 am. ET.

What stores will be open? The following stores are open during regular hours on July 3-4. Local store hours may vary by location.

Applebee's Burger King Chick-fil-A CVS Pharmacy (some stores/pharmacies may have reduced hours, a spokesperson said) Domino's Dollar General Food Lion IHOP KFC Kroger (most stores will be open with a few exceptions, a spokesperson said) Lowe's Macy's McDonald's Stop & Shop Target Walmart

Also Read | India, Israel set to resume FTA talks after July

According to CBS, the following stores have regular July 3 hours but have modified hours on July 4:

Best Buy will open at 10 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. IKEA stores will open at 10 a.m. and close at 6:00 p.m. JCPenney will open at 10 a.m. (shoppers should check with their local store location for closing hours) Marshalls stores will close at 8 p.m. Nordstrom (some stores have special July 4 holiday hours) HomeGoods stores will close at 8 p.m. Homesense stores will close at 8 p.m. Michaels stores will close at 6 p.m. Petco stores will close at 7 p.m. Trader Joe's stores will close at 5 p.m. TJ Maxx stores will close at 8 p.m. Sierra stores will close at 8 p.m. Whole Foods stores will close at 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Also Read | US Independence Day 2026: Check July 4 store hours and status

Is Costco open? Costco is closed on July 4, a spokesperson told CBS News.

Is Target open Target stores will reportedly be open during their normal business hours, from 8 am to 11 pm local time, on both July 3 and July 4.

Is Walmart open Walmart stores will be open during their normal business hours, from 6 am to 11 p.m. local time, on both July 3 and July 4.

Will FedEx and UPS be open? FedEx stores may remain closed on both July 3 and 4. The company's website requests customers to contact their local FedEx Office location for details.

Regular delivery and pickup services will run on Friday, although the on-call and drop-box pickup schedules may be earlier than usual in some areas. Pickup and delivery services will be closed on Saturday, CBS News reported.

Advertisement

UPS retail locations will be open on July 3, and delivery services will continue as normal. However, UPS Air and Ocean Freight Services, used for oversized cargo, will be unavailable on Friday.

On July 4, UPS will halt pickup and delivery services. The delivery company encourages customers to check with their local store for Saturday hours of operation, as some locations may be closed.

Will USPS deliver mail? No. The agency will close stores and suspend mail delivery on July 4, with services set to resume on Monday, July 6.

Why do we celebrate the Fourth of July? The Fourth of July, or Independence Day, celebrates the birth of the United States as an independent nation.

It commemorates the historic adoption of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, which officially severed the 13 colonies' political ties to Great Britain.

Advertisement

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer