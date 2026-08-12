These are the 5 best states to live in America in 2026 — Is your state on the list?

A new ranking has compared all 50 US states across 51 key indicators of livability to identify the states offering the best overall living conditions.

The WalletHub ranking considers several factors that can influence where people choose to live, including housing affordability, income growth, education, healthcare, safety and quality of life.

Idaho ranks No. 1 Idaho has been ranked the best state to live in, supported by its relatively low taxes, strong income growth, homeownership and safety record.

The Gem State has one of the lowest median real estate tax rates in the US, at 0.5%, and the eighth-highest homeownership rate. It also has the fourth-lowest overall tax rates and the highest median household income growth.

Idaho performs well on transportation and safety as well. It has the seventh-lowest share of urban interstate roads experiencing peak-hour congestion, contributing to shorter average commute times. The state also has the lowest property crime rate and the 14th-lowest violent crime rate in the country.

New Jersey takes second place New Jersey ranks second overall, helped by its high household incomes, relatively low debt and strong health outcomes.

The Garden State has the third-highest median household income, at nearly $104,000, while residents have the second-lowest median debt, equivalent to about 27% of annual income.

New Jersey also has the fifth-lowest poverty rate and fifth-lowest food insecurity rate.

Health and safety are other major strengths. The state has the second-lowest premature death rate, third-lowest obesity rate and third-highest overall life expectancy. Its extensive network of trails and fitness centres also supports an active lifestyle.

New Jersey ranks ninth for the lowest violent crime rate and 17th for property crime.

Wisconsin ranks third Wisconsin takes third place, with affordable housing and strong education and employment indicators helping drive its high ranking.

The state has the ninth-highest housing affordability in the country, making homeownership relatively accessible.

Wisconsin also performs strongly in healthcare, with the 15th-lowest premature death rate and 94.8% of residents covered by health insurance, the ninth-highest rate nationally.

Education is another key strength. Wisconsin ranks sixth for school-system quality and has the highest high-school graduation rate, at more than 96%.

The state's strong education outcomes are also reflected in employment, with Wisconsin recording the seventh-lowest unemployment rate in the country.

Massachusetts and New Hampshire round out top five Massachusetts ranks fourth among the best states to live in, while New Hampshire takes fifth place.

Their inclusion puts three New England states — New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire — among the top five, alongside Idaho and Wisconsin.

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