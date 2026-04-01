5 key changes in US Social Security rules that could hit your wallet in 2026

Retirees and those nearing retirement should keep a close eye on changes in Social Security rules and tax laws. Here's a look at a few key Social Security updates and tax changes reported by USA Today that could immensely impact retirement planning.
Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer at Livemint with 12 years of experience. She takes a keen interest in all things news. Before joining LiveMint, Sanchari worked with BloombergQuint, Outlook Money, Times of India & DNA. Off duty, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast at heart and alternates between tennis, football, and cricket.