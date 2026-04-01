5 key changes in US Social Security rules that could hit your wallet in 2026
Retirees should monitor changes in Social Security and tax laws affecting their benefits. In 2026, a 2.8% COLA increase will raise monthly payments, while Medicare premiums rise 9.7%. Additionally, a new tax deduction for seniors may help offset state taxes on Social Security benefits.
Key Social Security and Tax Changes Impacting Retirees in 2026AI Quick Read
Retirees and those nearing retirement should keep a close eye on changes in Social Security rules and tax laws. Here's a look at a few key Social Security updates and tax changes reported by USA Today that could immensely impact retirement planning.
Here's what changes:
As in most years, benefits for retirees have increased through cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs). In 2026, the adjustment stands at 2.8%. Accordingly, if you were receiving $2,000 per month last year, it would now increase by $56 to $2,056 in 2026.
The standard Medicare Part B premium increases by 9.7%, i.e., rising from $185 in 2025 to $202.90 in 2026. For many retirees, these premiums are automatically deducted from their Social Security benefits. These deductions make their take-home payments actually lower than in 2026.
The maximum earnings that will be taxed for Social Security are up from $176,100 in 2025 to $184,500 in 2026, the USA Today article pointed out. Hence, higher earners will have a greater share of their income taxed. Others will be taxed as usual.
A total of 42 states now exempt Social Security benefits from taxation, up from 41 last year, after West Virginia joined the list in 2026.
The recently introduced ‘big, beautiful bill’ introduced a $6,000 tax deduction for every eligible senior aged 65 and older. This means that even if you have to pay state taxes, this deduction can help offset the burden. It's in effect from 2025 through 2028, and applies independently of Social Security income.
It’s inaccurate to assume that Social Security is on the verge of collapse and will suddenly stop payments. However, the programme is definitely under financial strain, and without Congressional intervention, its trust fund surplus will run out within a decade. If that happens, benefits won’t vanish for those who are eligible, but it is likely to be reduced by 25%
Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer at Livemint with 12 years of experience. She takes a keen interest in all things news. Before joining LiveM...Read More
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Sanchari Ghosh
Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer at Livemint with 12 years of experience. She takes a keen interest in all things news. Before joining LiveMint, Sanchari worked with BloombergQuint, Outlook Money, Times of India & DNA. Off duty, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast at heart and alternates between tennis, football, and cricket.