50 Cent trolls Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs after court sentences rapper to more than 4 years in prison

American rap artist and actor, Curtis James Jackson III, also popularly known in the industry as ‘50 Cent,’ trolled Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs via a social media post on the platform X, after the judge sentenced him to over four years in prison.

In his post on X, 50 Cent mocked Diddy and said that the people who were potentially looking to book Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs for a speaking engagement can now book him instead, as the 55-year-old music mogul has been sentenced to jail time.

“Hey to whoever was booking Diddy for speaking engagement. I heard he won’t be able to make it, I’m available!” said 50 Cent in his post on X.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sentencing On Friday, 3 October 2025, the US Southern District of New York judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to a prison term of four years and 2 months, along with ordering the 55-year-old music mogul to pay a $500,000 fine.

The rapper was found guilty in July for transporting individuals across state lines for sexual activities, including both girlfriends and male sex workers, in violation of the federal Mann Act.

Even though the federal prosecutors were seeking a sentence of more than 11 years in prison for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, the judge called his four-year and two-month sentence ‘fair’ in consideration of the severity of Combs’ crimes and the mitigating factors.

Earlier reports also showed that Sean “Diddy” Combs is not married and has not been officially confirmed to have a wife, but he has been involved in several high‑profile, long-term relationships over time.

However, Combs has seven children, namely Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, twins D'Lila and Jessie and Love Sean, with four different women, according to the news reports.

Combs was arrested in September 2024 and has been held in custody since then, before his sentence was ordered by a US District Court judge in the Southern District of New York.

During his court address, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs said that he was ‘sorry’ for all of his actions and even wanted to apologise to Cassie Ventura, the woman who filed cases of domestic violence and other serious offences against him.

“I really am truly sorry for it all, no matter what they say,” he said, according to media reports.