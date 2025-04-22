$5,000 baby bonus, Fulbright fellowships for moms, more: How Trump admin wants to bribe women into having more kids

By now, we know how the Trump administration is fascinated by the idea of having more children and it can be seen with the people the US president has surrounded himself with. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has four children from his two marriages, Elon Musk has 14 kids from different women, Donald Trump himself is father to five kids and the list goes on.

And it was evident when President Donald Trump vowed to be the “fertilization President” and Vice President JD Vance's alleged distaste for the “childless cat ladies”, which ignited a row.

The Trump administration now aims to boost America's declining birthrate by offering incentives to mothers, including baby bonuses, scholarships, and more.

Since the 1990s, the US birthrate has sharply declined, with experts citing factors like the high cost of living as key reasons.

According to a report in New York Times, the Trump administration is mulling a range of incentives to encourage childbirth, including a $5,000 "baby bonus" for new mothers, expanded child tax credits, and 30 per cent reservation in federal programs like Fulbright fellowships for married individuals or parents.

Funding for education on women's menstrual cycle is also being considered to help women understand when they are ovulating and when they will be able to conceive.

But it's not for all. The bonus only goes out to the couples that are married.

“Our ultimate goal is not just more babies but more families formed,” Emma Waters, a policy analyst at the Heritage Foundation told the NYT.

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said in a statement that the policies are aiming to uplift the American families and “the President wants America to be a country where all children can safely grow up and achieve the American dream.”