500,000+ Americans set for mass protests across US against Donald Trump’s agenda, Elon Musk’s Government role

Over half a million Americans are expected to take to the streets on Saturday in what organisers say will be the largest coordinated demonstration since President Donald Trump took office. More than 1,200 "Hands Off!" protests are planned in all 50 states, with major turnouts anticipated in Washington, D.C., Florida, and several state capitals.

Key organisers behind the movement The mass mobilisation is spearheaded by a coalition of progressive groups including Indivisible, Women’s March, MoveOn, Working Families Power, and Public Citizen. They are joined by newer grassroots networks like 50501 and over 150 other organisations, spanning civil rights groups, labor unions, environmental advocates, veterans, LGBTQ+ groups, and fair-election activists.

Focus of the demonstrations The protests aim to oppose what organisers describe as Trump’s authoritarian overreach and billionaire-backed agenda. Specific grievances include drastic federal government downsising, mass layoffs of federal employees, rollback of immigrant and transgender protections, and controversial foreign policy decisions on Ukraine and Palestine.

Musk in the crosshairs Demonstrators are also targeting Elon Musk, who plays a central role in Trump’s second administration as head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk has led efforts to dramatically slash federal agencies, sparking outrage among public service advocates.

Largest protest expected in Washington, D.C. The largest demonstration is expected in Washington, D.C., starting at noon at the Washington Monument. Organisers predict the turnout will surpass that of the People’s March, which took place the weekend before Trump’s second inauguration.

Economic fallout fuels anger Public outrage intensified this week after Trump’s announcement of sweeping tariffs on April 2, which triggered a sharp decline in the stock market. Despite the backlash, Trump remained defiant, stating Friday: “My policies will never change.”