500,000+ Americans set for mass protests across US against Donald Trump’s agenda, Elon Musk’s Government role

  • While some rallies will center on specific issues such as LGBTQ rights, federal worker protections, or immigrant and Palestinian rights, many others will broadly challenge the Trump administration’s direction.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published5 Apr 2025, 07:04 PM IST
Advertisement
A demonstrator carries a poster during a Hands Off protest by U.S. citizens against President Donald Trump in Lisbon, Portugal, joining hundreds of other protests planned across the U.S. Saturday, April 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)(AP)

Over half a million Americans are expected to take to the streets on Saturday in what organisers say will be the largest coordinated demonstration since President Donald Trump took office. More than 1,200 "Hands Off!" protests are planned in all 50 states, with major turnouts anticipated in Washington, D.C., Florida, and several state capitals.

Advertisement

Key organisers behind the movement

The mass mobilisation is spearheaded by a coalition of progressive groups including Indivisible, Women’s March, MoveOn, Working Families Power, and Public Citizen. They are joined by newer grassroots networks like 50501 and over 150 other organisations, spanning civil rights groups, labor unions, environmental advocates, veterans, LGBTQ+ groups, and fair-election activists.

Focus of the demonstrations

The protests aim to oppose what organisers describe as Trump’s authoritarian overreach and billionaire-backed agenda. Specific grievances include drastic federal government downsising, mass layoffs of federal employees, rollback of immigrant and transgender protections, and controversial foreign policy decisions on Ukraine and Palestine.

Musk in the crosshairs

Demonstrators are also targeting Elon Musk, who plays a central role in Trump’s second administration as head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk has led efforts to dramatically slash federal agencies, sparking outrage among public service advocates.

Advertisement

Largest protest expected in Washington, D.C.

The largest demonstration is expected in Washington, D.C., starting at noon at the Washington Monument. Organisers predict the turnout will surpass that of the People’s March, which took place the weekend before Trump’s second inauguration.

Also Read | When JD Vance dubbed Donald Trump’s tariff plan as ‘yesterday’s war’

Economic fallout fuels anger

Public outrage intensified this week after Trump’s announcement of sweeping tariffs on April 2, which triggered a sharp decline in the stock market. Despite the backlash, Trump remained defiant, stating Friday: “My policies will never change.”

Protests extend to Trump’s Florida retreat

Though Trump is not in Washington this weekend, he won’t avoid the unrest. Multiple protests are planned near Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate in Palm Beach.

Also Read | Trump shows off $5 million Gold Card - how to buy? All you need to know
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsUs News500,000+ Americans set for mass protests across US against Donald Trump’s agenda, Elon Musk’s Government role
First Published:5 Apr 2025, 07:04 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App