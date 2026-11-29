A preliminary magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck west of Los Angeles at 9:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, rattling shelves, triggering phone alerts, and sending shoppers running out of coastal stores.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre lay about 6 km (3.7 miles) west-southwest of Manhattan Beach at a depth of 12.23 km (7.6 miles).

It was the strongest tremor to hit the region since the magnitude 5.1 La Habra quake in 2014, though Saturday’s event occurred much deeper underground, CNN reported.

Delta flight aborts landing as shaking hits LAX The sudden jolt briefly disrupted activity at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), forcing an incoming Delta Air Lines flight to abort its landing and execute a go-around as the ground shook, according to CNN.

A viral video from LAX captured the aircraft shaking as the magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck.

Inside the terminals, glass shattered, and loose ceiling tiles and dust rained down, sending travellers briefly under tables for cover.

Airport officials told CNN that airfield checks found no problems and flight schedules remained unaffected, with no injuries or major damage reported.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also confirmed on X that while there were a few broken windows and loose ceiling tiles at LAX, flight operations were not impacted.

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Over 40 aftershocks prompt second citywide sweep Seismologists at the California Institute of Technology recorded at least 40 aftershocks after the main tremor, CNN reported, with officials warning that shaking could continue for several days.

A magnitude 4.5 aftershock struck at 11:41 a.m. local time near Manhattan Beach, setting off car alarms in Redondo Beach and prompting the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) to return to earthquake mode for a second citywide sweep.

Manhattan Beach city officials closed the Manhattan Beach Pier “out of an abundance of caution”.

Although tremors reached 27 miles northeast to Pasadena, the UCLA–USC college football matchup at the Rose Bowl proceeded on schedule.

Bass later confirmed that the LAFD’s second assessment found no major damage to critical infrastructure, adding that the city’s Emergency Operations Centre was activating and urging residents to prepare emergency kits and follow the “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” protocol.

Why Southern California stays on seismic alert California sits on the active Ring of Fire and is laced with 15,700 geological faults, including the San Andreas fault about 30 miles north-northeast of Los Angeles City Hall. Much of western Los Angeles also lies on liquefaction zones, where unstable soft soils can amplify shaking.

Los Angeles last faced a major quake in 1994, when the magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake killed at least 57 people and caused up to $20 billion in damages—equivalent to $45 billion in 2026.

Based on historical averages, the USGS puts the odds of a magnitude 7 or greater quake striking Southern California at 50% to 60% over a 30-year period.