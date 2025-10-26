$5.4-million project aims to upgrade Staten Island waterfront with skate park and flood protection

The North Shore Esplanade on Staten Island will receive an investment of $5.4 million, as per the city's official announcement. This project plans to improve the waterfront and provide a safe and fun outdoor activity place for residents.

According to Silive, Council member Kamillah Hanks, who represents the North Shore, shared the news alongside NYC Parks Borough Commissioner Joseph Homsey. The project focuses on the esplanade located at Westervelt Avenue and Richmond Terrace.

This funding will “help renovate and transform this space into a safe, accessible, and vibrant hub,” Hanks said. It is “part of a larger vision to reconnect our neighborhoods to the waterfront and provide meaningful public access for every Staten Islander.”

Planned improvements The revitalization will include upgrades to the esplanade’s infrastructure, landscaping, pathways, and recreational spaces. Among the new additions will be a skate park for children and teenagers. City officials also plan to implement safety measures to reduce flooding and storm impacts, making the area more resilient to extreme weather.

Community impact Commissioner Homsey highlighted the importance of the esplanade for the local community. “The North Shore Esplanade is a 1.5-acre property used every day by commuters, residents, and students from nearby schools,” he said. This is an important step in a “much larger plan to improve the entire North Shore waterfront, and we are excited to be a part of it.”

Part of a bigger plan The NYC Parks Department will oversee the planning and construction, with updates expected in the coming months. This project is a continuation of the New York City Economic Development Corporation’s North Shore Action Plan, which has already invested $426 million in reimagining the waterfront. The broader plan includes improvements to the Empire Outlets and the former N.Y. Wheel site.

The renovation of the North Shore Esplanade is planned to make Staten Island’s waterfront easier to reach, safer, and more beautiful. By improving places for recreation and protecting the area from flooding, the city hopes it will become a main spot for community events, outdoor games, and family get-togethers.

FAQs 1. What is the $5.4 million North Shore Esplanade project? It is a city-funded initiative to revitalize Staten Island’s North Shore Esplanade, improving infrastructure, recreational spaces, and flood safety.

2. Where is the North Shore Esplanade located? The esplanade is located at Westervelt Avenue and Richmond Terrace on Staten Island.

3. What new features will the waterfront revitalization include? Planned improvements include a skate park, upgraded pathways, landscaping, flood protection measures, and enhanced recreational spaces.