57-year-old Baywatch star Donna D’Errico ‘fits perfectly’ into iconic red swimsuit; impressed netizens say ‘gorgeous’

28 years later, Baywatch star Donna D’Errico, 57, fitted perfectly into the iconic red swimsuit from the series, and the netizens were impressed.

Donna, who starrer on the hit series during its seasons 7 and 8 from 1996-1998, is now an OnlyFans model.

In her recent Instagram post, Donna turned on the heat in her almost three-decades-old Baywatch swimsuit, which still fit her perfectly.

She playfully captioned the post as: “Guess who found her old swimsuit…”

Notably, the Baywatch actress, who starred as Donna Marco at the time, sported blonde hair and bangs in the show. She now has brunette hair sans the bangs.

Other than her hair, there wasn't much that changed about her look in the iconic red Baywatch swimsuit – it featured the same “Baywatch lifeguard” patch and other gold detailing that could only belong on the '90s show.

Here's what the netizens had to say about it: Social media users and Donna fans were impressed by how well the Baywatch swimsuit fit her, even after 28 years. In a sea of heart and fire emojis, several netizens said that the iconic red swimsuit looked even better now that she is brunette.

A fan said, “Perfect Fit!” to which another added, “You're still the one.”

“Simply stunning,” said another fan.

“It still fits very well on you. Stay safe and have a pleasant Memorial Day, gorgeous,” said a user.

“Still fits like a glove and looks great. nice pic,” added another user.

“So beautiful now I can go to heaven,” said a fan.

A fan said, “Wow! That smile … Still gorgeous.”

“Wow!!! Seeing this, feels like getting caught in a rip tide and needing saving!” a fan said, referring to the Baywatch plot.

“I think you are even prettier as a brunette,” said a user.

Donna frequently posts bikini pictures on her social media handle and also has one pinned to her Instagram account with a caption shutting down haters who said she was “desperate” and “too old” to wear a bikini.

“Quite a few women complained about the 4th of July video I posted in a red white & blue bikini because they thought I was ‘classier than that’ and ‘too old to wear a bikini’ and, my favorite, ‘desperate,’ ” she wrote sharing a picture for herself in a bikini squatting on a coffee table.