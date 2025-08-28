‘6 murders, 20 shot’: Trump blasts Illinois Governor Pritzker over Chicago crime, hints at federal takeover

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (August 28) lashed out at Illinois Governor JB Pritzker over a spate of weekend violence in Chicago, claiming the Democratic leadership has failed to control crime.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said: “Governor Pritzker had 6 murders in Chicago this weekend. 20 people were shot. But he doesn’t want to ask me for help. Can this be possible? The people are desperate for me to STOP THE CRIME, something the Democrats aren’t capable of doing. STAY TUNED!!!”

Chicago has long been a focal point of Trump’s criticism, with the Republican leader frequently highlighting violent crime in the city to attack Democratic officials. During his presidency, he repeatedly threatened to deploy federal law enforcement to Chicago, arguing that local leaders had lost control.

Trump Admin eyes military base for immigration operations The Trump administration has asked a military base outside Chicago to provide support for immigration operations, signaling a potential expansion of federal enforcement in the city. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) requested “limited support in the form of facilities, infrastructure, and other logistical needs” from Naval Station Great Lakes, 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Chicago, base spokesperson Matt Mogle said Wednesday.

Details about the scope of planned Chicago operations remain unclear. Mogle stressed that no formal decision has been made and the base has not received an official order to support a Guard mobilization.

Part of broader federal deployments The request follows recent moves by the administration to deploy National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles to address crime, immigration, and homelessness.

Pushback from Illinois leaders Illinois National Guard spokesperson Major Dutch Grove confirmed Thursday that no requests had been made regarding mobilization in Chicago. Both Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson strongly oppose the move, arguing that crime has already fallen in the city and that federal troops are unnecessary. The two leaders have vowed to sue if a mobilization proceeds.

Pritzker accuses Trump of political maneuvering Governor Pritzker accused President Trump of seeking to inflame tensions for political gain. “What he’s trying to do is try to inflame something that will cause a problem that he can then point at,” Pritzker told the Associated Press.

Obama warns against military use Former President Barack Obama, a Chicago native, weighed in on X, warning that the “erosion of basic principles like due process and the expanding use of our military on domestic soil” threatens civil liberties and should alarm both parties.