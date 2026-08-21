63% of Americans say Trump and family inappropriately benefited from ​cryptocurrency, poll finds

A majority of Americans believe President Donald Trump and his family have inappropriately profited from cryptocurrency since he returned to the White House, while a large majority also believe his private business interests influence his presidential decisions, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The findings could raise fresh questions about Trump's crypto ventures and his pledge to tackle corruption.

Majority question Trump family crypto profits The poll found that 63% of Americans consider it inappropriate for Trump and his family to profit from cryptocurrency-related ventures during his presidency.

Only 32% said such profits were appropriate, while the remainder did not answer.

The issue divides sharply along party lines. Around seven in 10 Republican respondents said the crypto dealings were appropriate, while roughly three in 10 Republicans viewed them as inappropriate.

Among Democrats, opposition was significantly stronger.

69% say business interests influence Trump The survey also found that 69% of Americans believe Trump's private business interests influence his decisions as president.

That includes about two-thirds of independents and roughly nine in 10 Democrats.

The finding is notable because Trump has said he has no day-to-day role in his family's businesses since returning to office and that his investments are independently managed.

Trump family made billions from crypto ventures Trump and his family have embraced cryptocurrency during his second term after the President courted support and campaign donations from the crypto industry.

Trump earned more than $1.4 billion last year from family cryptocurrency ventures, including World Liberty Financial and the Trump meme coin.

Republicans divided over corruption Americans are also split over whether corruption has become better or worse under Trump's administration compared with recent presidencies.

Democrats largely believe corruption has increased.

Republicans are more divided, with 56% saying corruption is at least somewhat better, while the remainder said it was either unchanged or worse.

The findings suggest that Trump's supporters remain substantially more accepting of his business activities than the broader public.

How the poll was conducted The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online from August 14 to August 17 among 1,166 US adults nationwide.

The margin of error was 3 percentage points for the overall sample and 5 percentage points for Democrats, Republicans and independents.

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