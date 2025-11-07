700+ flights cancelled as FAA order takes effect; travel disrupted across US as shutdown drags on — Key things to know

Passengers across America have been left in the lurch as the US airlines have begun to cancel flights after a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) order mandated significant flight reductions amid the ongoing government shutdown, leaving them with no option but to cancel travel plans.

The FAA has ordered US airlines to reduce the number of flights, effective Friday. However, the reductions don’t apply to international flights.

Out of 25,375 flights scheduled for Friday, fewer than 3% have been cancelled, reported Bloomberg, quoting data compiled by aviation analytics company Cirium.

How many flights were cancelled today? So far, four airlines have reportedly cancelled 700-plus flights. Delta Air Lines said it would scratch roughly 170 flights on Friday, and American Airlines planned to cut 220 a day through Monday, according to NPR. United Airlines stated that between Friday and Sunday, it will cancel about 510 flights.

Which airlines are the most affected? American Airlines and United Airlines are the most affected, with Colorado and Texas routes reporting the highest cancellations.

Which airports will be affected? New York's LaGuardia, Newark, and John F. Kennedy, as well as Washington, Chicago, Atlanta, Denver, Los Angeles, Dallas, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Miami, and Boston Logan International, are among the 40 airports set to face the impact.

How will the flight cuts take place? Government officials have informed carriers that flight reductions will start this week. The reductions are expected to be phased in, starting with 4% cuts to flight volumes on Friday and building to 10% sometime next week. However, the discussions are fluid and plans could still change.

What does the FAA order say? The FAA and the U.S. Department of Transportation have ordered airlines to reduce 10% of their flight capacity. The flight cuts order for domestic operations will take place in a phased manner.

On Friday, airlines have been asked to reduce their total daily flights by 4%, 6% on Tuesday, 8% on Thursday, and 10% by the following Friday.

The FAA has expressed concern about the system’s ability to maintain the current volume of operations, given the unpredictable staffing shortages.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 6: A couple checks the timetable showing delays at Newark Liberty International Airport on November 6, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey.

Passengers concerned Passengers are concerned about their travel plans. Some passengers told USA Today that they were anxious but hopeful they would get home.

“I’m concerned about Monday,” Sister Carol Weaver from Connecticut told the news outlet about her return flight.

She added that she didn't want to be stranded at the airport due to her medical issues and hoped that there would be some progress in the situation.

‘Travel will be unaffected, says American Air In a statement, American Airlines said that it expects the vast majority of its customers’ travel will be unaffected, and long-haul international travel will remain as scheduled.

“As schedule changes are made, we’ll proactively reach out to customers who are impacted.”

Delta announces reduction in flights Delta Airlines informed passengers that all planned FAA-directed flight cancellations for 7 and 8 November have been completed.

Delta is temporarily reducing flights at 40 US airports to comply with federal directives.

“We’ll work to give customers as much notice as possible about any changes to their flights and are offering flexible options to change, cancel or refund flights to, from or through the impacted markets—including Delta Main Basic—without penalty if travelling during this period,” said Delta in a post on X.

Travelers wait in line at a security checkpoint at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois on November 7 2025.

Southwest airline cancels flights Southwest Airlines said that it will start with 4% reduction in flying across 34 of the more than 117 airports it operates from 7 November.

“Southwest Airlines is taking steps to thoughtfully make the required scheduling adjustments in a way that minimises the disruption for our customers while complying with the FAA’s order,” reported 8News, quoting a statement from Southwest Airlines.

Emotional and financial toll A Bloomberg report noted that over 13,000 controllers have been forced to work without pay, taking an emotional and financial toll.

How long will the flight cancellation last?