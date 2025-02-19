75% of Americans could perish in a nuclear attack in World War 3—Chilling new map reveals

A newly released map illustrates the devastating consequences of a large-scale nuclear attack on the United States, suggesting that nearly 75% of the population could be wiped out. According to the data, major metropolitan areas across the East Coast, Midwest, and West Coast would be primary targets, leading to an estimated 250 million immediate fatalities.

Key target cities and affected areas The map indicates that cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Houston, and Washington, D.C. would be among the first hit in a nuclear strike. These areas would suffer the most extensive damage, and residents would need to seek shelter for at least three weeks due to radioactive fallout.

Advertisement

While certain regions, including western Texas, parts of Nevada, Michigan, and Wisconsin, may initially escape direct destruction, they would likely become uninhabitable due to lingering radiation and fallout contamination.

Data and methodology behind the map The map, developed using data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), incorporates multiple factors, including blast radius, fallout distribution, radiation exposure levels, and population density in affected areas.

A creative design project known as Halcyon Maps visualized the impact, estimating that a land-based nuclear missile from Russia or China could reach the US in just 30 minutes. If launched from a submarine near the American coast, the time could be reduced by half.

Advertisement

Military and infrastructure at risk US military installations and key infrastructure, such as power plants, oil refineries, communication centers, and transportation hubs, are also considered high-priority targets in a nuclear scenario. The destruction of these facilities would significantly hinder emergency response efforts and exacerbate the crisis.

Global nuclear capabilities The report also underscores the current global nuclear arsenal. Russia holds the largest number of nuclear warheads, estimated at 5,580, followed by the US with 5,044. China, while significantly behind, possesses between 500 and 600 warheads.

Advertisement

The findings serve as a stark warning about the devastating potential of a nuclear attack and the need for continued diplomatic efforts to prevent escalation.