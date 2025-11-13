$7,500 AT&T settlement payout: Are you eligible? How to receive - Eligibility, deadline, more details

AT&T is scheduled to pay its consumers in 2026 in a class action settlement after data breaches last year. Information on the lawsuit was revealed in August, with the telecommunications giant agreeing to pay a total of $177 million to affected users. As per reports, some people could also get up to $7,500.

Here's all you need to know about the suit, how much payment you will receive, when they can be expected and if you are eligible to get funds from the settlement.

What was the AT&T data breach? AT&T was accused of two separate data breach incidents last year that led to the lawsuit. First, on March 30, 2024, some customers' data — including addresses, social security numbers, birthdates, passcodes, billing numbers and phone numbers — were released on the dark web, the Kroll Settlement Administration said.

Limited data was then illegally downloaded on July 12, 2024, which included customers and other users associated with accounts and numbers they interacted with.

Are you eligible for the AT&T settlement? Customers affected by both data breaches are eligible to file a claim in the settlement:

AT&T 1 Settlement Class had data in the breach announced in March 2024. According to the settlement site, their data could include a combination of "names, addresses, telephone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, account passcodes, billing account numbers, and Social Security numbers."

The second group's data was in the breach announced in July 2024. AT&T 2 Settlement Class could include current and former account customers' or users' telephone numbers and call data, like the numbers they interacted with, the counts of the interactions and how many calls they made in a day or month. The settlement site noted that "for a small subset of individuals, one or more cell site identification numbers associated with the interactions" might have been in the data incident. Someone could have had data in both incidents.

AT&T data breach claim: How to check if you're eligible? You can check if you're eligible for the claim by checking the Kroll Settlement Administration's website. Here's a step-by-step guide:

Visit the website. Click here for the direct link.

Click "submit claim"

Next, you will be prompted to include a class member ID, email address, AT&T account number or full name.

The details will reveal your eligibility, and you will then be required to provide additional documentation to submit a claim. When is the last date to file a claim in the AT&T settlement? The deadline to file the claim in the AT&T settlement is Tuesday, 18 November 2025.

The claim can either be filed online, mailed and received or postmarked by the deadline date.