$7,500 AT&T settlement payout: Are you eligible? How to receive - Eligibility, deadline, more details

AT&T is scheduled to pay its consumers in 2026 in a class action settlement after data breaches last year. Information on the lawsuit was revealed in August, with the telecommunications giant agreeing to pay a total of $177 million to affected users. As per reports, some people could also get up to $7,500.
Here's all you need to know about the suit, how much payment you will receive, when they can be expected and if you are eligible to get funds from the settlement.
AT&T was accused of two separate data breach incidents last year that led to the lawsuit. First, on March 30, 2024, some customers' data — including addresses, social security numbers, birthdates, passcodes, billing numbers and phone numbers — were released on the dark web, the Kroll Settlement Administration said.
Limited data was then illegally downloaded on July 12, 2024, which included customers and other users associated with accounts and numbers they interacted with.
Customers affected by both data breaches are eligible to file a claim in the settlement:
Someone could have had data in both incidents.
You can check if you're eligible for the claim by checking the Kroll Settlement Administration's website. Here's a step-by-step guide:
The deadline to file the claim in the AT&T settlement is Tuesday, 18 November 2025.
The claim can either be filed online, mailed and received or postmarked by the deadline date.
