8 hours, 46 minutes—Hakeem Jeffries blasts Donald Trump's tax bill in longest US House speech ever

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries delivered the longest speech in the chamber’s history on Thursday (July 3) as he denounced President Donald Trump’s tax and spending cuts bill.

The bill, which adds more than $3 trillion to the national debt, secured a final passage despite united Democratic opposition.

8 hours, 46 minutes of protest Jeffries, 54, began speaking at 4:53 a.m. and concluded at 1:38 p.m., surpassing the prior House record of 8 hours and 32 minutes set by Kevin McCarthy in 2021. The extended remarks, made possible by the leader’s privilege known as a “magic minute,” became a showcase of Democratic grievances and a rallying cry for the 2026 midterm elections.

“This is a crime scene, and House Democrats want no part of it,” Jeffries declared. “This disgusting abomination is not about improving the quality of life of the American people. The focus of this bill…the justification for all of the cuts that will hurt everyday Americans is to provide massive tax breaks for billionaires.”

"An all-out assault" The legislation, dubbed by Trump as a “Big Beautiful Bill,” would slash social spending and expand tax cuts that Republicans say will spur growth. But Jeffries branded it “an all-out assault on the nation’s values, hard-working Americans, labor unions, and law-abiding immigrant families.”

“Shame on this institution if this bill passes,” he said.

Slams hypocrisy As his speech stretched into the eighth hour, Jeffries invoked Matthew 25 from the New Testament, which he read aloud to highlight what he called moral hypocrisy by bill supporters: “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat. I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink. I was a stranger and you invited me in ... ,” Jeffries said. “E pluribus unum. Out of many, one. I needed clothes, and you clothed me. I was sick, I had medical problems. ... I was in prison, and you came to visit me. ... That’s not what’s happening in this one Big Ugly Bill.”

He then pivoted to criticise Trump’s commercial sale of Bibles, remarking pointedly: “I don’t know who I’m talking about, but if you sell the Bible, you should know the Bible.”

He added, “Got some folks in this town, they go to church and they pray on Sunday — P-R-A-Y — and then they come to Congress and they prey — P-R-E-Y — on the American people. I’m not down with that kind of faith.”

Democrats' "Hell No" stance Throughout his remarks, Jeffries emphasised that the Democratic caucus was unified in opposition: “We were a ‘Hell No!’ last week, a ‘Hell No!’ this week, a ‘Hell No!’ yesterday, a ‘Hell No!’ today, and we’ll continue to be a ‘Hell No!’ on this effort to hurt the American people.”

A midterm election preview Jeffries framed the legislation as a political liability for Republicans heading into the 2026 midterms:

“Voters will get even in the November 2026 congressional elections because of these cuts being unleashed on the American people.”

He warned that if Democrats reclaim control, they would seek to reverse the cuts and “end this era of chaos, cruelty, and corruption.”

Bill’s impact on social programs The legislation would make significant reductions in Medicaid and other safety-net programs, potentially leaving nearly 12 million Americans without health insurance. Rural hospitals have warned the cuts could jeopardise their survival, prompting Republicans to include $50 billion in supplemental aid.

Still, Jeffries insisted: “Not a single thing in Donald Trump’s One Big Ugly Bill will meaningfully make life more affordable for everyday Americans.”

