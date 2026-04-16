801 Chophouse owner files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, to keep restaurants open

The owner of the upscale steakhouse chain 801 Chophouse has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, aiming to restructure its finances while continuing operations across its restaurant network, Des Moines Register reported.

Kansas-based 801 Restaurant Group filed for bankruptcy on April 10 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Kansas, listing assets and liabilities in the range of $10 million to $50 million, according to PacerMonitor.

Debt restructuring under Chapter 11 The Chapter 11 filing allows the company to reorganize its debts under court supervision rather than liquidate. This means the group intends to continue operating its restaurants, paying employees and serving customers while negotiating revised terms with creditors.

Claims against the company include more than $3 million in lease guarantees and about $1.8 million owed to the US Small Business Administration.

Operations continue across key markets Despite the financial restructuring, the company is maintaining operations at its core locations. 801 Chophouse currently operates in several cities, including Denver, Des Moines, Kansas City, Leawood, Minneapolis, Omaha, St. Louis and Tysons Corner.

The brand, founded in 1993 in Des Moines, is known for serving premium cuts of beef, including USDA prime steaks and Wagyu, along with an extensive wine list and upscale dining experience.

Minneapolis closure raises questions The bankruptcy filing comes alongside the closure of a newer concept, 801 on Nicollet, in downtown Minneapolis. The restaurant, which had opened in November 2025, shut down in less than six months, with notices citing unspecified “extenuating circumstances.”

The group had also previously operated an affiliated restaurant under the 801 Fish brand in the city.

Strategy shifts toward core concepts The decision to close newer ventures while keeping established locations open suggests a strategic shift toward consolidating around proven, high-performing restaurants.

The flagship Des Moines location remains a key anchor for the brand as it navigates the restructuring process.

Cause of financial strain unclear The company has not disclosed a specific reason for its bankruptcy filing. However, the Chapter 11 process is expected to involve creditor negotiations and court hearings, with key proceedings scheduled for May 2026.