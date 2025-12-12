’90 Day Fiancé’ star Chuck Potthast was found dead in his bathtub by son, new 911 call audio reveals

New details have emerged surrounding the death of 90 Day Fiancé personality Chuck Potthast, after a 911 call revealed the harrowing circumstances in which he was discovered at his home in Florida.

What was revealed about Chuck Potthast's death in the 911 call? According to the audio obtained by media outlets, Potthast’s son found him unresponsive and bleeding in the bathtub and called emergency services, fearing his father was already dead.

Potthast, 64, had been familiar to audiences of the popular TLC series through his appearances alongside his daughter, Elizabeth “Libby” Castravet, and her husband, Andrei Castravet, becoming known for his supportive presence and outspoken personality.

According to the 911 recording, Potthast’s son reported that his father was “lying in the bathtub and bleeding from the chest,” adding that he had no understanding of what had occurred.

When the operator asked if Potthast was conscious, the son replied that he did not believe his father “even looks alive.” The dispatcher advised him to attempt turning Potthast onto his side, but he explained that his father was lying face down in the tub.

News of Potthast’s passing was made public last month by his daughter, Elizabeth Castravet, who described the family as being “devastated” by the loss. Another daughter, Rebekah Lichtwerch, paid tribute with an emotional message, stating that her world had been “distorted into a place I don’t understand.”

Friends, fans and fellow cast members paid tribute to Potthast’s warmth and wit, recalling his role in 90 Day Fiancé as more than just a reality television figure but as a devoted father and grandfather.

