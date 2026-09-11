9/11 25th anniversary: Condoleezza Rice expresses remorse over failure to prevent attacks, cites ‘trauma’ US endured

Americans are marking the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, reflecting on the shock, the lives lost and the far-reaching impact of the al-Qaida attacks on key symbols of US power and prosperity.

Condoleezza Rice, who was serving as White House national security advisor on the day of the 9/11 attacks, said during a ceremony at the Pentagon that she continues to feel profound pain over the failure of those in positions of authority to recognise the threat in time to prevent the attacks.

Rice also expressed lasting personal remorse for the suffering endured by families of those killed and the trauma experienced by the country in the aftermath of the attacks.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What were the main events that occurred on September 11, 2001? ⌵ On September 11, 2001, 19 al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial planes, crashing two into the World Trade Center towers, one into the Pentagon, and the fourth in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, resulting in nearly 3,000 deaths. 2 How did the 9/11 attacks impact the United States politically? ⌵ The 9/11 attacks led to significant political changes, including the establishment of the War on Terror, increased presidential powers, and extensive surveillance measures that altered the balance between security and civil liberties. 3 Why does Condoleezza Rice express remorse regarding the 9/11 attacks? ⌵ Condoleezza Rice expressed profound remorse for the failure of authorities to recognize the threat of the attacks in time, as well as for the suffering experienced by the families of the victims and the national trauma that followed. 4 What types of memorial events are held to mark the anniversary of 9/11? ⌵ Memorial events for the 9/11 anniversary include wreath-laying ceremonies, moments of silence, vigils, flag displays, and readings of victims' names, along with various volunteer initiatives in remembrance. 5 How many firefighters lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks? ⌵ On September 11, 2001, a total of 343 firefighters from the New York City Fire Department died while responding to the attacks.

“Those of us in authority on that day did not see the nature of the danger in time to prevent the attack of 9/11. I will always carry deep personal remorse for the pain that you, the families of the fallen, still feel, and for the trauma that our country endured,” Rice said, according to AP.

US marks 25 years since 9/11 with ceremonies, vigils and victims’ name readings Friday’s 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks will be marked by memorial ceremonies across the US, including wreath-laying events, flag displays, moments of silence, vigils and readings of victims’ names. Volunteer initiatives will also be held in remembrance of the attacks, which around half of US adults consider the most significant historical event of their lifetime, as per a new Ipsos poll.

For many others, the anniversary will be a time for personal reflection, while schools are using the occasion to educate students about the attacks.

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Memorial events are planned across the country, including a beam of light display from New Hampshire’s Mount Washington, a stair climb at Mississippi State University’s football stadium and a ceremony at Honolulu’s 9/11 memorial.

What happened on 9/11? On September 11, 2001, 19 al-Qaeda-linked terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes in a coordinated attack targeting the United States.

The attackers deliberately flew two of the planes, American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175, into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center complex in New York City. Both 110-story skyscrapers collapsed shortly thereafter, devastating Lower Manhattan.

A third plane, American Airlines Flight 77, was crashed into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. The fourth aircraft, United Airlines Flight 93, crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

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How many people died in the 9/11 attacks? The 9/11 attacks unfolded over a single morning, killing nearly 3,000 people and leaving a lasting impact that has included personal grief and wars fought far from the attack sites.

How many firefighters died in 9/11? A total of 343 firefighters from the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) died on September 11, 2001.

How many people survived 9/11? An estimated 14,000 to 15,000 people safely evacuated the World Trade Center towers during the September 11 attacks.

Trump, Vance to attend 9/11 anniversary events in Pentagon, New York Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is set to mark the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on Friday by attending a ceremony at the Pentagon honouring those who lost their lives.

Vice President JD Vance is expected to attend the anniversary commemoration in New York alongside former presidents, while other members of the administration will participate in a ceremony in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.