9/11 Terror Attacks: Looking back at the ‘1 hour and 40 minutes’ that haunts US till date

On Wednesday, the United States solemnly remembered the over 2,977 lives lost in the 9/11 terror attack that continues to cast a profound shadow over the nation. September 11, 2001, four planes were hijacked, two of them flew through the twin towers of World Trade Centre in the heart of New York city.

US Presidential Poll contenders Democrat nominee Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump met again at the 9/11 observances at the World Trade Center in New York and the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania.

Septembber 11 Attacks: A photograph of dust-covered victim, Marcy Borders (1973–2015)

23 years have passed since 19 terrorists following directions of Osama Bin Laden of Al Qaeda terror group hijacked four commercial airplanes and flew them into the Twin Towers in New York City and the Pentagon. A fourth plane, United Flight 93, crashed in Pennsylvania.

The September 11 terror attack remains the deadliest in documented history of humanity.

A look at the 1 hour and 40 minutes of September 11 23 years ago, in the early hours of September 11, 2001, nineteen hijackers seized control of four commercial airliners—two Boeing 757s and two Boeing 767s.

These flights, originally heading to California, had taken off from Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts; Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey; and Washington Dulles International Airport in Loudoun and Fairfax counties, Virginia.

Al Qaeda leader Mohamed Atta flew American Airlines Flight 11 into the North Tower of the World Trade Center complex in Lower Manhattan at 8:46 a.m.

A satellite view of the 9/11 attacks.

After North Tower was hit, in the lobby, fire chiefs set up the command post – while bodies and debris hit the ground outside, reports CNN.

Seventeen minutes later, at 9:03, the World Trade Center's South Tower was hit by United Airlines Flight 175.

Right before the hijacked plane was going to hit the South Tower, one Brian Sweeney, a former pilot and instructor for the United States Navy, onboard the highjacked Flight 175, called his wife and left her a message.

“…I want you to do good, go have good times, same to my parents and everybody.”

At 9.59 am the South Tower collapsed.

“First responders had 29 minutes to make a choice: help those trapped in the North Tower or retreat to safety before it came down as well” witnesses recalled to CNN.

Half an hour later at 10.28am, the North Tower collapsed.

“A wall of smoke and debris overtook anyone running on the streets below the twin towers in New York.”

Both 110-story skyscrapers of World Trade Centre collapsed within an hour and forty-one minutes.

“Then the noise stopped, and I'm still alive. And I think it took a few seconds to realize that I'm going to continue living. I was so sure I was going to die”, recounted a witness, who was in the North Tower when it was hit.

The Falling Man: The "Falling Man" is a photograph by Associated Press photographer Richard Drew, capturing an unidentified individual falling from the North Tower during the September 11 attacks. Taken at 9:41 am, the image depicts the man either fleeing the fire and smoke or falling while seeking safety.

September 11 Attacks: The 'Falling Man' is a photograph by Associated Press photographer Richard Drew

Meanwhile, American Airlines Flight 77 flew towards Washington, DC and crashed into the Pentagon at 9.37 am, causing a partial collapse.

The fourth and final aircraft, United Airlines Flight 93, was diverted towards Washington, DC, with investigators suspecting its intended target was either the US Capitol or the White House.

Rescue workers carry a fatally injured man in the 9/11 attacks.

In response to the earlier attacks, the passengers on board resisted the hijackers, leading to the plane being forced down into a field in Stony Creek Township, near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, at 10.03 am.

According to local media accounts, Eventually the dust settled in next few days, but the country continued to be haunted, continued to question the alleged involvement of Saudi Arabia in the September 11 attacks.

The September 11 Attacks

AIRLINES FLIGHT No FLIGHT TYPE TIME OF DEPARTURE TIME OF CRASH DEPARTED FROM HEADED TO CRASH SITE American Airlines 11 Boeing 767-223ER 7:59 a.m. 8:46 a.m Logan International Airport Los Angeles International Airport North Tower of the World Trade Center, floors 93 to 99 United Airlines 175 Boeing 767–222 8:14 a.m. 9:03 am Logan International Airport Los Angeles International Airport South Tower of the World Trade Center, floors 77 to 85 American Airlines 77

Boeing 757–223 8:20 a.m. 9:37 a.m. Washington Dulles International Airport Los Angeles International Airport West wall of Pentagon United Airlines 93 Boeing 757–222 8:42 a.m. 10:03 a.m. Newark Int'l Airport San Francisco International Airport Field in Stony creek Township near Shanksville

Survivors covered in dust after the collapse of the World Trade towers