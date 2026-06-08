A 31-year-old American Airlines flight attendant's body washed ashore in Florida's Hollywood Beach; probe underway

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) recently identified the woman whose body was discovered washed ashore on Hollywood Beach on 3 June, adding that she was reportedly killed in a "boating incident."

The 31-year-old woman has been identified as Kellie Melinda Williams, an American Airlines flight attendant, CBS News reported. Her body was found near New Mexico Street by two fishermen in the surf, who called the Hollywood Police Department at approximately 8 pm. The FWC, citing a preliminary investigation, stated that Williams had injuries consistent with a vessel strike.

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Here's what we know On 4 June, homicide detectives said that the woman was apparently snorkelling or diving earlier in the day before her body was discovered along the shoreline.

In less than 24 hours after her body was discovered, Hollywood Police released a statement shedding some light on the circumstances surrounding Williams' death. In a statement, it said, "Based on the investigation, it appears the deceased was snorkelling/diving in the area of Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park on June 3," the statement read in part. "Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation investigators are working in partnership with Hollywood detectives on this case."

Williams, originally from California, worked as a flight attendant for American Airlines. In a statement to ABC News on 7 June, American Airlines said, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague. Our thoughts and support are with her family, loved ones, and colleagues at this time."

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The Miami chapter of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants announced Williams' death on Instagram, writing: "It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our colleague and fellow MIA Flight Attendant, Kellie Williams. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Kellie's family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time."

Speaking to NBC6, Williams' parents shared family photos and described their daughter as a great person and an accomplished snorkeller. She was married in October and recently moved to South Florida.

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According to her Instagram account, Williams was an experienced diver, and her social media account is filled with images of her underwater. Her last video posted to social media five weeks ago shows her snorkelling with the caption: "Made the cutest fish friend today!"

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Diving page warns divers, snorkellers The diving and hunting Facebook page, Killshot Life, in a lengthy post, wrote about the dangers of diving in the area, stating: "Let this be a reminder to every diver, snorkeller, spearfisherman, and boater reading this: do not dive alone. Have a buddy. Have a plan. Use a proper dive flag. Stay near it. Make yourself as visible as possible. Pay attention to current, distance, boat lanes, inlets, and changing conditions. Do everything you can control." It further noted, "And boaters need to understand that a dive flag is not a suggestion. It means there are human beings in the water. Slow down. Give it room. Keep your head on a swivel. In Florida, boaters are supposed to stay at least 300 feet from a divers-down flag in open water and 100 feet in rivers, inlets, or channels, and if you are closer than that, you need to be at idle speed."

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Additionally, the cause of her death remains under investigation, media reports stated.

Williams' death came less than six months after another woman's body was found on Hollywood Beach. In that case, investigators determined that the victim was from out of town, and the death was ultimately ruled a homicide.

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.