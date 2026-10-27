A black triangular UFO hovered silently before speeding away: What US agents witnessed in latest mysterious encounter

Newly released Pentagon documents describe a reported encounter between federal agents and a large, black triangular object that climbed vertically, hovered in complete silence and accelerated away at speeds compared with those of a military fighter jet.

The incident took place in June near an unidentified national security site in the western United States. According to accounts included in the latest release of UFOs, or UAP, unidentified anomalous phenomena, the object had no visible exhaust, maintained a consistent thermal signature under infrared observation and disappeared from view within seconds of accelerating.

The US Department of Defense released 28 PDF files in its latest disclosure, the seventh batch released under an executive order signed by President Donald Trump earlier this year. The documents include a memorandum from the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) and a statement the agents provided to the FBI.

However, the documents do not establish what the object was, how it operated or whether it represented an advanced aircraft, a drone or another phenomenon. The reported observations remain unverified explanations of the object's identity.

What did federal agents report seeing? According to their FBI statement, the agents were alerted to the object by a third agent stationed nearby. They repositioned themselves and spotted a dark object above a ridgeline several miles to the west, against the evening sky after sunset.

The agents described it as a substantial, non-reflective, black triangular craft resembling a delta-wing drone. They estimated its wingspan at between 9 and 15 feet, its depth at 6 to 9 feet and its thickness at 1 to 2 feet.

The memorandum described the object as having a matte-black, featureless exterior. Investigators said it ascended vertically by approximately 200 to 300 feet without tilting, swaying or wobbling.

The agents reported that the ascent took place in complete acoustic silence. The object then stopped abruptly and hovered motionless for around 20 seconds before accelerating away.

The witnesses lost sight of it within a few seconds. The memorandum compared its speed with that of a military fighter jet, but the information provided does not establish a precise, independently measured velocity.

The object's reported movements The reported encounter stood out because of the combination of movements and characteristics described by the witnesses.

- Vertical ascent: The object reportedly climbed 200 to 300 feet directly above a ridgeline while maintaining its orientation.

- Silent hovering: It allegedly remained stationary for approximately 20 seconds without visible swaying or wobbling.

- Rapid acceleration: It reportedly accelerated to a speed compared with that of a military fighter jet and disappeared from view within seconds.

- No visible exhaust: The agents reported seeing no exhaust gases or smoke during the encounter.

- Consistent thermal signature: Through an infrared scope, the object reportedly appeared warmer than its surroundings, with a consistent thermal signature across its airframe.

These observations are based on witness accounts recorded in the documents. They do not, by themselves, prove that the object possessed extraordinary technology or operated beyond the capabilities of known aircraft.

The documents also do not explain how the object's speed was calculated, whether instruments recorded its movement or whether investigators could independently reproduce the reported flight characteristics.

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