A bomb cyclone winter storm is whipping up — and it’s headed for New York City

New York City is bracing for yet another snowstorm – a bomb cyclone winter storm — this weekend. With even more snow and colder temperatures predicted for the weekend, forecasters, according to the New York Post (NYP), said the storm is to blow into town Saturday night and stay through Sunday.

According to the forecast, the “bomb cyclone” could drop upwards of 3 inches on New York, a region still shovelling out the heavy snow which fell on Sunday and Monday.

Advertisement

Also Read | Monster winter storm brings life to a standstill in US – Check scenes

What does the forecast for New York say? Strong winds are likely to accompany the bomb cyclone, said AccuWeather meteorologists, while cautioning New Yorkers to brace themselves for wind chills as the temperature, already hovering between about 14 and 24 degrees Fahrenheit, could reach into the single digits, and even below zero.

“Regardless of the storm track, it will likely be a blustery day on Sunday, especially from the city on the east and south,” AccuWeather senior meteorologist Matt Benz told The New York Post.

Also Read | US braces for another winter storm as deep freeze grips nation

Will it be as bad as last weekend? According to the AccuWeather meteorologist, the Sunday conditions are not expected to be as bad as the dangers Winter Storm Fern brought to the northeast last weekend.

Advertisement

“Here in the City, snow can lead to slippery roads for Sunday,” Benz told NYP.

“Unless there is a major shift in the storm track to the west, we don’t expect travel conditions to be as dangerous as they were compared to last weekend here in the City,” he added.

But, Benz said, the weather could be worse east of the city on Long Island, where as much as 6 inches of snow could fall, and white-out blizzards could overtake the north and south.

The storm is expected to blow out by Sunday night.

However, the meteorologist said that the snow is expected to stay for days, as frigid temperatures resting well below freezing levels have prevented melting. In NYC, the frigid temperatures aren’t expected to break until February.

Advertisement

Meteorologists also cautioned that a cold spell will keep NYC temperatures in the teens and 20s and be “exceptionally dangerous.”

What is a bomb cyclone? A “bomb cyclone” or bombogenesis is a weather pattern that describes intense winter storms that form, usually over the ocean, and rapidly build up deadly power.

Which areas will be impacted? According to NYP, the bomb cyclone is likely to impact the East Coast from South Carolina up through Maine, with similar snowfalls throughout.

Boston could see between 3 and 6 inches, Philadelphia and Washington, DC, between 1 and 3 — while the central regions of Virginia and North Carolina could see between 6 and 12 inches, according to the AccuWeather forecast.

Advertisement