America's final salute for former US President Jimmy Carter started on Saturday with a tribute to him outside his family's farm as the old farm bell rang 39 times in his honour.

Former US President Jimmy Carter state funeral

His six-day state funeral began in Americus at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, where current and former Secret Service agents who protected the former president loaded his remains into a black hearse and walked alongside as it rolled off the campus toward Plains, CBS News reported.

Jimmy Carter

Carter passed away at the age of 100 on December 29. He served in the US for seven years before working on the family farm and running for office in Georgia, winning the governorship in 1970.

Jimmy carter state funeral begins

He became the US President in 1976 and served a single term in office. In his post-presidency life, he followed his passion for humanitarian work and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

Mourners view the casket of former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in repose at the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta, Georgia, on January 4, 2025. Carter, the 39th President of the United States, died at the age of 100 on December 29, 2024 at his home in Plains, Georgia. (Photo by AFP)