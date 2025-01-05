Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Us News/  'A Man of Honour’: Jimmy Carter’s 6-day state funeral begins with teary-eyed goodbyes and salutes | In Pics

'A Man of Honour’: Jimmy Carter’s 6-day state funeral begins with teary-eyed goodbyes and salutes | In Pics

Livemint

  • Carter, who died at 100, served as President from 1976 and devoted his post-presidency to humanitarian efforts, winning a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

A Guard of Honor surrounds the flag-draped casket of former US President Jimmy Carter as he lies in repose at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, Georgia, on January 4, 2025. (Photo by AFP)

America's final salute for former US President Jimmy Carter started on Saturday with a tribute to him outside his family's farm as the old farm bell rang 39 times in his honour.
Former US President Jimmy Carter state funeral

His six-day state funeral began in Americus at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, where current and former Secret Service agents who protected the former president loaded his remains into a black hearse and walked alongside as it rolled off the campus toward Plains, CBS News reported.
Jimmy Carter

Carter passed away at the age of 100 on December 29. He served in the US for seven years before working on the family farm and running for office in Georgia, winning the governorship in 1970.

Jimmy carter state funeral begins

He became the US President in 1976 and served a single term in office. In his post-presidency life, he followed his passion for humanitarian work and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.
Mourners view the casket of former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in repose at the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta, Georgia, on January 4, 2025. Carter, the 39th President of the United States, died at the age of 100 on December 29, 2024 at his home in Plains, Georgia. (Photo by AFP)
A young boy salutes as the hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter moves through downtown Plains, Ga., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.