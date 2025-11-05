‘A Moment Comes…’: Zohran Mamdani echoes Nehru’s words in victory speech as he's poised to be first Muslim Mayor of NYC

Democrat Zohran Mamdani addressed his supporters after winning New York City mayoral elections on Tuesday (local time). The Indian-origin democratic socialist lawmaker, Mamdani, quoted India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in his victory speech.

“Standing before you, I’m reminded of Jawahar Lal Nehru’s words," Mamdani, 34 told the crowd.

"A moment comes but rarely in history when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends and when the soul of a nation long suppressed finds utterance. Tonight, New York has done just that. This new era demands clarity, courage, and vision — not excuses. It will be defined by bold leadership and the most ambitious plan yet to confront our city’s cost-of-living crisis,” he said.

The quote is from Jawaharlal Nehru's 1947 'Tryst with Destiny' speech, delivered to the Constituent Assembly on the eve of India's independence on August 15, 1947.

“A moment comes, which comes but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance,” Nehru had said in a profound statement marking India's independence at midnight on August 14, 1947.

The speech symbolised the end of colonial rule and the birth of a new era for a newly free India, allowing the nation's long-silenced spirit to speak for itself.

Mamdani's historic victory In the closely watched election for New York City mayor. Mamdani scored a resounding victory, beating former state governor Andrew Cuomo with the highest voter turnout in decades.

Born in 1991 in Kampala, Uganda, Mamdani is the son of Indian-origin filmmaker Mira Nair and scholar Mahmood Mamdani.

Mamdani spent his early years in Uganda and South Africa before his family moved to New York City in 1999, when Mahmood joined the faculty at Columbia University.

Mamdani previously served three terms representing an area of Queens in the New York State Assembly. He was the first South Asian man and Ugandan to serve in the assembly and the third Muslim person to do so.

