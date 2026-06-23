Independent film and television studio A24 has entered into a strategic partnership with Google’s AI research division, DeepMind, to develop new artificial intelligence-powered technologies for the filmmaking industry.

Google backs A24 with $75 million AI filmmaking partnership The agreement, which includes an investment of approximately $75 million from Google, will provide A24 with access to DeepMind’s research capabilities and technical infrastructure while allowing researchers from the AI unit to collaborate directly with the studio on new creative and production workflows.

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According to reports, the investment is comparable to the amount invested by venture capital firm Thrive Capital during A24’s most recent funding round.

Importantly, the deal does not grant Google access to A24’s film and television library or the studio’s proprietary content data, addressing concerns that have emerged across Hollywood regarding the use of copyrighted material to train AI systems.

The partnership marks one of the most significant collaborations between a major AI developer and a film studio at a time when the entertainment industry continues to grapple with both the opportunities and challenges presented by artificial intelligence. While some companies have embraced AI as a creative and operational tool, others have pursued legal action over concerns related to copyright, intellectual property and content ownership.

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In recent years, several entertainment giants have explored AI-focused initiatives. Hollywood studios have experimented with AI-assisted production tools, while technology firms have sought partnerships that could accelerate the adoption of machine learning across various stages of content creation. At the same time, copyright disputes involving AI-generated content have intensified, reflecting the industry's divided approach to the technology.

A24’s collaboration with DeepMind appears to be centred on developing tools that support filmmakers rather than replace creative professionals. According to reports, the studio’s technology division, A24 Labs, is exploring applications such as AI-generated storyboards and other production-planning tools designed to assist directors and creative teams during the filmmaking process.

Scott Belsky, an A24 partner who oversees A24 Labs, told The Wall Street Journal that the studio views artificial intelligence differently from many companies promoting the technology. He argued that AI developers have often framed their products as a way to make films faster and cheaper, whereas A24 is more interested in how the technology can enhance creative workflows and help artists visualise ideas during production.

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The announcement comes amid growing investment in generative AI across the media and entertainment sectors. Studios, streaming platforms and technology companies are increasingly seeking ways to integrate AI into script development, pre-production, visual effects and post-production processes while balancing concerns from creators and labour organisations.

Also Read | Google is using Nvidia’s playbook to build a rival AI chip business

As Hollywood continues to define the role of artificial intelligence in filmmaking, the A24-DeepMind partnership is likely to be closely watched as a test case for how AI can be incorporated into creative industries without compromising artistic control or intellectual property protections.

The collaboration is expected to focus initially on research and workflow development, with both companies exploring practical applications that could shape the future of film production.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.