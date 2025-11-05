Abigail Spanberger makes history as Virginia’s first woman Governor — All you need to know about her family and husband

US Election Results 2025: In a significant victory for the Democratic Party, Abigail Spanberger has clinched their first win in the latest US elections on Tuesday, 4 November. Abigail Spanberger has won the Virginia governor's race, defeating Republican Winsome Earle-Sears, according to local news reports. Virginia's election official website showed 56% voting for Spanberger. Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA officer and Congresswoman, will succeed Republican Gov Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, who was constitutionally barred from seeking a second consecutive term.

The Virginia contest was closely watched as a bellwether for national politics, particularly by the Democratic Party’s moderate wing, which is grappling with its identity ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Who is Abigail Spanberger? Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA officer and member of Congress, has shattered a historic glass ceiling by becoming the first woman elected to the office of Governor of Virginia. Beyond her public service, many are curious about the woman behind the headlines — her family, her husband, and the life she leads outside the spotlight.

Abigail Spanberger is married to Adam Spanberger, an engineer with two decades of experience in the US tech industry. Since July 2019, he has served as a lead software engineer at L3Harris Technologies, according to The Sun. Adam Spanberger grew up in Henrico County, Virginia and is an alumnus of Mills Godwin High School and the University of Virginia.

The couple has three school-aged daughters, all of whom attend school in Henrico County. According to Abigail Spanberger’s official website, "Abigail and her husband Adam are the proud parents of three school-aged daughters in Virginia public schools. Her family enjoys spending time with nearby relatives, exploring Virginia’s outdoors, staying active, and playing board games together as a family."