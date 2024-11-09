Abortion, foreign citizenship and trans rights: What America is searching on Google after Donald Trump’s win

  • Following Donald Trump’s recent presidential victory, many Americans are exploring emigration options, especially to Scotland. Google data shows a surge in searches about moving abroad, obtaining Scottish citizenship, and learning more about rights related to abortion and LGBTQ+ issues in Scotland.

Livemint
Published9 Nov 2024, 10:57 AM IST
US Polls 2024: Americans show growing interest in Scottish Citizenship, LGBTQ+ Rights following Trump’s win
US Polls 2024: Americans show growing interest in Scottish Citizenship, LGBTQ+ Rights following Trump’s win(AP)

After Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election, Google saw a significant increase in U.S.-based searches about relocating to Scotland. Americans are increasingly researching Scottish citizenship, as well as rights related to abortion and LGBTQ+ issues in Scotland, according to The National. These search trends reflect rising interest in emigration as Americans react to Trump’s return to the White House.

Google data revealed that about 76% of the relocation-related searches originated in the United States, particularly in states like Oregon, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, and Minnesota. Other top destination interests included New Zealand, Ireland, and Canada—nations noted for relatively straightforward immigration policies for U.S. citizens.

Also Read | Nevada, N Carolina, Arizona US Polls LIVE: Donald Trump clinches Nevada

What Americans are searching on Google?

Beyond relocation logistics, searches revealed concerns about social issues, with terms like “Scottish citizenship,” “is abortion legal in Scotland,” and “Scotland trans rights” seeing increased interest. These topics indicate potential anxiety among some Americans regarding changes in domestic policies on abortion and LGBTQ+ rights under Trump’s administration.

Responding to this surge, Patrick Harvie, co-leader of the Scottish Greens, expressed Scotland’s openness to those seeking a progressive environment. “Donald Trump is a convicted felon and political extremist who has shown a complete lack of respect for human rights, democracy or our climate,” Harvie told The National. “It is no surprise that people would want to get as far away as possible from his destructive rhetoric and the racist politics that he represents. We believe in a Scotland that is open and welcome to all, a country that removes barriers rather than building walls.”

Also Read | Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Live Score: Hyderabad score after 12 overs is 57/2

Trump’s victory was confirmed on Wednesday when a win in Wisconsin put him past the required 270 electoral votes, solidifying his position as the 47th President of the United States. His success in battleground states such as Arizona, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, Michigan, and North Carolina played a critical role in his path to the presidency.

Also Read | Pressure mounts on US Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor to retire | Who is she?

Following the results, Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly called Trump to concede and offered her congratulations. President Joe Biden also extended an invitation to Trump for an Oval Office meeting to discuss the transition back to the White House, marking a significant moment in U.S. political history.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Nov 2024, 10:57 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsAbortion, foreign citizenship and trans rights: What America is searching on Google after Donald Trump’s win

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,485.000.00
      Chennai
      79,491.000.00
      Delhi
      79,643.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,495.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.