After Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election, Google saw a significant increase in U.S.-based searches about relocating to Scotland. Americans are increasingly researching Scottish citizenship, as well as rights related to abortion and LGBTQ+ issues in Scotland, according to The National. These search trends reflect rising interest in emigration as Americans react to Trump's return to the White House.

Google data revealed that about 76% of the relocation-related searches originated in the United States, particularly in states like Oregon, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, and Minnesota. Other top destination interests included New Zealand, Ireland, and Canada—nations noted for relatively straightforward immigration policies for U.S. citizens.

What Americans are searching on Google? Beyond relocation logistics, searches revealed concerns about social issues, with terms like "Scottish citizenship," "is abortion legal in Scotland," and "Scotland trans rights" seeing increased interest. These topics indicate potential anxiety among some Americans regarding changes in domestic policies on abortion and LGBTQ+ rights under Trump's administration.

Responding to this surge, Patrick Harvie, co-leader of the Scottish Greens, expressed Scotland’s openness to those seeking a progressive environment. “Donald Trump is a convicted felon and political extremist who has shown a complete lack of respect for human rights, democracy or our climate," Harvie told The National. “It is no surprise that people would want to get as far away as possible from his destructive rhetoric and the racist politics that he represents. We believe in a Scotland that is open and welcome to all, a country that removes barriers rather than building walls."

Trump’s victory was confirmed on Wednesday when a win in Wisconsin put him past the required 270 electoral votes, solidifying his position as the 47th President of the United States. His success in battleground states such as Arizona, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, Michigan, and North Carolina played a critical role in his path to the presidency.