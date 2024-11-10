Following the recent US presidential election results, demand for abortion pills surged dramatically as concerns grew over potential restrictions in a new Donald Trump administration. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unprecedented spike in abortion pill requests The Guardian reported that as results favoring Trump spread, Aid Access, a provider of mail-order abortion pills, saw an unprecedented 5,000 requests for abortion pills within 12 hours. Rebecca Gomperts, founder of Aid Access, was quoted as telling the publication, "I can see all the new requests ticking in as we're talking. We've never seen this before."

Demand extends to emergency contraception It was also reported by the news site that the urgency extended beyond abortion pills. The telehealth service Wisp, which provides emergency contraception, reported a 300% increase in requests, while Plan C, an abortion pill directory, experienced a 625% surge in traffic, as per the report.

Preparing for the worst fearing restrictions on reproductive rights “Clearly, people are trying to plan for the reproductive apocalypse that we anticipate will be happening under a Trump presidency," said Elisa Wells, the co-founder of Plan C, was quoted as saying, highlighting the deep-rooted fears triggered by the election results.

Increased demand for hormone treatments In addition to reproductive health concerns, trans healthcare providers experienced a similar uptick in demand, the report stated. Dr Crystal Beal, founder of QueerDoc, a service providing hormone therapy, reportedly received an overwhelming number of emails from patients worried about their access to essential medications under a second Trump administration. “I have to tell people I ultimately can’t predict the future or make that choice or decision for them, and I certainly can’t give legal advice," Beal was quoted. QueerDoc’s response in advising patients was reassuring. It is said that QueerDoc sent a message to its patients on Wednesday morning (November 6) reminding them that while they were worried about the future, “trans people have always been here, and we will continue to persist".

Other telehealth providers reported similar spikes, the news report mentioned. Hey Jane, a birth control provider, saw a doubling in requests, while Winx reported six times the usual sales of Plan B emergency contraception in one day. Cynthia Plotch, Winx's co-founder, was quoted as saying on the reaction: "Women are smart. We see what is coming, and we are protecting ourselves."