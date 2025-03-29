‘Academic freedom allows…’: Houston University defends course on Hindu religion after allegations of distorting facts

America’s prestigious institute University of Houston has defended its course on Hindu religion after an Indian-American student and activist has alleged that the course distorts Hinduism and promotes “Hinduphobia".

Vasant Bhatt, a political science major at the Houston University, has filed a formal complaint with the Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, alleging that the "Lived Hindu Religion" program — taught by Professor Aaron Michael Ullrey, misrepresents Hinduism as a political tool used by Hindu nationalists.

Defending the course, the university said terms like "Hindutva" and "fundamentalism" were used analytically and not to criticise the religion itself.

The course explores the historical, social, and political aspects of Hinduism, examining the diverse ways in which the religion is practised and understood, it also said.

However, Bhatt expressed dissatisfaction with the response and accused the Houston University’s religious studies department of deflecting from the core issue.

He raised concerns about Professor Aaron Michael Ullrey portrayal of Hinduism.

University of Houston’s clarification Shawn Lindsey, the Senior Associate Vice President/Vice Chancellor for Strategic Communications at the University of Houston, reaffirmed the university's commitment to academic freedom and defended the course's integrity, emphasising its scholarly approach to studying religion, reported news agency PTI citing Houston University’s statement.

The varsity also said that the issues raised by Bhatt were thoroughly reviewed by the Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences and the Director of Religious Studies, who discussed the matter with Professor Ullrey.

The course is an academic exploration of Hinduism, using scholarly frameworks to analyse its historical development and political context, it added.

"The purpose of the course is to help students understand how religions, including Hinduism, evolve and interact with political, social, and historical forces," the university said.

"Academic freedom allows faculty to explore complex issues and we remain committed to offering courses that encourage thoughtful, balanced discussions," it added.

According to the PTI report, Professor Ullrey said that the course does not aim to present Hinduism as a singular, static tradition but rather as a complex and evolving set of beliefs and practices.

"I never declared anything to be the essence of Hinduism," Ullrey said.