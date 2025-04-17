Panic at Florida State University: Active shooter prompts evacuation, 4 hospitalised; FBI officials on campus

A shooting on Florida State University's campus led to multiple injuries, with victims treated at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare. An active shooter alert prompted students to evacuate, while law enforcement, including the FBI, responded. 

Published17 Apr 2025, 11:05 PM IST
Florida State University students wait for news amid an active shooter incident at the school’s campus in Tallahassee, Fla., Thursday, April 17, 2025(AP)

A shooting Thursday on the Florida State University campus sent an unknown number of people to a nearby hospital, a medical center spokesperson said. According to reports a total of four people have been hospitalised till now. Students at FSU have een advised to take shelter. 

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare was receiving and treating people affected by the shooting, said Sarah Cannon, a hospital spokesperson. 

Ambulances, fire trucks and patrol vehicles from multiple law enforcement agencies raced toward the campus midday Thursday after the university issued an active shooter alert near the student union.

Hundreds of students streamed away from the direction of the student union. Students were glued to their phones, some visibly emotional.

Junior Joshua Sirmans, 20, was in the university’s main library when he said alarms began going off warning of an active shooter. Sirmans said law enforcement officers escorted him and other students out of the library with their hands over their heads.

FBI officials are on scene, a spokesperson said.

Students and faculty were instructed to seek shelter and await further instructions.

“Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures,” the alert said.

First Published:17 Apr 2025, 11:05 PM IST
