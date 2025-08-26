Active shooter reported at University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; authorities respond

Law enforcement is responding to reports of an active shooter at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, according to alerts from the university and statements from local authorities.

The incident was first reported, as per multiple news reports, around 12:30 p.m. near Mullins Library, a central campus location close to the Student Union. The University of Arkansas Police Department (UAPD) is on site, evacuating students and staff, while Fayetteville police assist in clearing the library. Razorback Stadium has also been placed on lockdown, according to a report from Sgt. Stephen Mauk of the Fayetteville Police Department, who added at 1:10 p.m. that there was no confirmed shooting at the time.

The university reportedly sent a RazALERT notification at 1:29 p.m., stating: “Police are responding to multiple reports around campus. Continue to Avoid. Deny. Defend.” Students had initially been warned to avoid Mullins Library through the emergency alert system.

City schools placed on secure status Fayetteville Public Schools as per reports confirmed in an email to parents that all schools in the city are on “secure status,” meaning no one can enter or leave campus buildings until further notice.

Lawmaker monitors situation closely US Representative Steve Womack, representing Arkansas’ 3rd District, said on X that he and his team are closely monitoring the situation. “If you're in the vicinity, please follow all safety alerts,” Womack wrote.