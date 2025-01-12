A reporter faced intense backlash after he conducted an interview with Dennis Quaid while the actor was packing his car to evacuate his Brentwood, California, home due to the Los Angeles wildfires. The interaction, which aired live, was widely criticized as invasive and poorly timed, sparking outrage on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One viewer criticized the reporter's approach, writing, “Sorry, but Dennis Quaid was incredibly gracious because what was that interviewer going on about when he’s trying to flee??"

Another expressed sympathy for the actor, stating, "I almost felt sorry for Dennis Quaid watching this."

The timing of the interview was particularly contentious. A commenter shared, "I saw this live. This was actually at the end of about a 15-minute interview. Got really awkward at the end. The reporter seemed to think they were actually buddies."

Many fans called the interaction unprofessional. “That reporter was very unprofessional," one person remarked. Another added, “It’s like dude, he does not have time to talk. Every second you waste is something he can’t take with him."

A fan posted, "Not them interviewing Dennis Quaid while he frantically tries to pack his belongings to evacuate."

Another commenter described the scene as disturbing, saying, “Truly one of the worst parasitic paparazzi s–t I’ve ever seen. It went on for like 20 minutes, this dude harassing Dennis Quaid and being ridiculously inappropriate crossing boundaries and invading privacy while he’s trying to evacuate."

Dennis Quaid remains gracious Despite the chaotic circumstances, Quaid participated in the interview and spoke about his family’s experience during the wildfire emergency. “Tuesday, we woke up to this big plume of smoke. That was a real exciting day as far as here in the Palisades, it went up," he shared. “And Wednesday, it came within 150 yards of the house and these guys with their planes came down and put that retardant down there. And those helicopter pilots, they’re incredible, what they do. And I can’t say enough about the firefighters and the first responders in this town. We got some good ones, good people here."