Actor Dylan Sprouse holds trespasser at gunpoint during Hollywood Hills home invasion

Actor Dylan Sprouse confronted an intruder at his Los Angeles residence in the early hours of Friday morning, holding the man at gunpoint before tackling him to the ground.
According to what sources told TMZ, Barbara Palvin, Sprouse's wife, called 911 around 12.30am on 17 April to report an attempted burglary at their Hollywood Hills home. Law enforcement sources confirmed that Sprouse confronted the alleged intruder and held him down until police arrived.
The Los Angeles Police Department stated that Sprouse was armed but did not draw his firearm during the confrontation. However, sources told TMZ that Sprouse held the man at gunpoint before tackling him, and at one point put the gun back in its holster and secured it behind the front gate of his home.
Video footage obtained by TMZ showed the arrest taking place outside the property. The clips do not show Sprouse or Palvin, but show a suspect being handcuffed whilst wearing a dirt-covered Stamptown sweatshirt, with a skateboard visible near the actor's gate.
A source close to Sprouse stated that the actor is OK but "obviously very shaken up". The source added that this was not the first time someone had tried to enter the couple's home uninvited.
According to law enforcement sources, the situation was more accurately described as trespassing rather than a full burglary attempt. Sprouse and Palvin reportedly declined to have the alleged intruder prosecuted for trespassing.
After officers arrived, the suspect was ultimately detained and arrested on an outstanding warrant unrelated to the trespassing incident. Law enforcement did not provide details about the warrant, nor did they release the name of the man involved in the incident.
The LAPD reported no injuries in connection with the confrontation.
Sprouse, 33, is best known for starring alongside his twin brother Cole Sprouse in the Disney Channel series "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody". He purchased the four-bedroom, two-bathroom property in 2021 for $2 million. The couple have lived there since their wedding in July 2023.
Sprouse and Palvin first met in 2017 and began dating the following year after their first date in China. The couple got engaged in 2022 and married in Hungary in July 2023.
Neither Sprouse nor Palvin have made any public statements about the incident.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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