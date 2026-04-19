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Actor Dylan Sprouse holds trespasser at gunpoint during Hollywood Hills home invasion

Actor Dylan Sprouse tackled and held a trespasser at gunpoint at his Hollywood Hills home early Friday morning. His wife Barbara Palvin called emergency services around 12.30am whilst Sprouse restrained the suspect until police arrived.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published19 Apr 2026, 01:11 AM IST
Celebrity couple Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin's home was recently under attack.
Celebrity couple Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin's home was recently under attack.
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Actor Dylan Sprouse confronted an intruder at his Los Angeles residence in the early hours of Friday morning, holding the man at gunpoint before tackling him to the ground.

Dylan Sprouse tackles trespasser at gunpoint at Hollywood Hills home

According to what sources told TMZ, Barbara Palvin, Sprouse's wife, called 911 around 12.30am on 17 April to report an attempted burglary at their Hollywood Hills home. Law enforcement sources confirmed that Sprouse confronted the alleged intruder and held him down until police arrived.

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The Los Angeles Police Department stated that Sprouse was armed but did not draw his firearm during the confrontation. However, sources told TMZ that Sprouse held the man at gunpoint before tackling him, and at one point put the gun back in its holster and secured it behind the front gate of his home.

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Video footage obtained by TMZ showed the arrest taking place outside the property. The clips do not show Sprouse or Palvin, but show a suspect being handcuffed whilst wearing a dirt-covered Stamptown sweatshirt, with a skateboard visible near the actor's gate.

Have the couple pressed charges?

A source close to Sprouse stated that the actor is OK but "obviously very shaken up". The source added that this was not the first time someone had tried to enter the couple's home uninvited.

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According to law enforcement sources, the situation was more accurately described as trespassing rather than a full burglary attempt. Sprouse and Palvin reportedly declined to have the alleged intruder prosecuted for trespassing.

After officers arrived, the suspect was ultimately detained and arrested on an outstanding warrant unrelated to the trespassing incident. Law enforcement did not provide details about the warrant, nor did they release the name of the man involved in the incident.

The LAPD reported no injuries in connection with the confrontation.

More about the couple

Sprouse, 33, is best known for starring alongside his twin brother Cole Sprouse in the Disney Channel series "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody". He purchased the four-bedroom, two-bathroom property in 2021 for $2 million. The couple have lived there since their wedding in July 2023.

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Sprouse and Palvin first met in 2017 and began dating the following year after their first date in China. The couple got engaged in 2022 and married in Hungary in July 2023.

Neither Sprouse nor Palvin have made any public statements about the incident.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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