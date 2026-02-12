Actor James Van Der Beek, well-known for Dawson's Creek, dies at 48.

James Van Der Beek, the actor best known for his role as Dawson Leery in the hit 1990s teen drama ‘Dawson’s Creek’, has died at the age of 48 after a prolonged battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer, his family confirmed on social media early today.

Dawson's Creek actor James Van Der Beek dies at 48 In a heartfelt statement posted on his official Instagram account, Van Der Beek’s wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, shared that he “passed peacefully this morning” and spent his final days with “courage, faith, and grace”. She requested privacy for the family as they mourn the loss of a “devoted husband, father, son, brother and friend”.

She wrote, “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend (sic).”

Rise to fame and career highlights Born on 8 March 1977 in Cheshire, Connecticut, Van Der Beek found international fame as Dawson Leery on ‘Dawson’s Creek’, which aired from 1998 to 2003 and became one of the defining teen dramas of its era. The show launched the careers of co-stars including Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams and Joshua Jackson.

Beyond ‘Dawson’s Creek’, he appeared in numerous films and television series. Early film roles included Varsity Blues (1998), a coming-of-age sports drama, and ‘The Rules of Attraction’ (2002). He portrayed a fictionalised version of himself on the sitcom ‘Don’t Trust the B---- in Apartment 23’ and took on dramatic parts in series such as ‘CSI: Cyber and Pose’.

In recent years, Van Der Beek continued to work and engage with fans, even announcing in May 2025 that he would join the cast of Prime Video’s ‘Legally Blonde’ prequel, Elle, shortly after publicly sharing his health challenges.

Public battle with cancer Van Der Beek publicly disclosed his diagnosis of stage 3 colorectal cancer in late 2024, having been diagnosed a year earlier. He spoke openly about his treatment, his family’s support and the importance of early cancer screening. In interviews, he described lifestyle changes and a renewed focus on health and faith, even calling the illness “the best thing that’s ever happened to me” because it prompted him to re-evaluate his life and priorities.

Colorectal cancer, which begins in the colon or rectum, has been on the rise among younger adults, according to cancer research, making Van Der Beek’s advocacy for awareness increasingly topical.

Despite his illness, Van Der Beek made efforts to stay connected with his show’s legacy and fans. In September 2025, he was due to attend a Dawson’s Creek reunion charity event benefiting cancer awareness but was unable to appear in person due to health issues. He contributed a heartfelt video message instead.

He also took part in fundraising efforts, including selling Varsity Blues jerseys and memorabilia, with proceeds intended to support cancer treatment and related causes.

James Van Der Beek is survived by his wife Kimberly and their six children: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah. His family life was a central part of his public persona in later years, with regular social media tributes and heartfelt messages shared on special occasions such as Father’s Day.