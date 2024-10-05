Actor Jessica Alba faces backlash over ’super creepy’ video with Kamala Harris: ‘Lost her mind…’

Jessica Alba faced backlash after posting a video with Kamala Harris ahead of the US elections.

Livemint
Published5 Oct 2024, 10:46 PM IST
Actor Jessica Alba faces backlash over 'super creepy' video with Kamala Harris: ‘Lost her mind…’
Actor Jessica Alba faces backlash over ’super creepy’ video with Kamala Harris: ‘Lost her mind…’(AP)

US actor Jessica Alba faced widespread criticism on Saturday after posting a 'super creepy' video with Kamala Harris. The backlash comes mere weeks before the US Presidential elections — as both candidates make last ditch attempts to woo voters.

The now-viral video features Alba and Harris conversing somewhat awkwardly while dressed in matching pantsuits. The US Vice President can be heard talking about the power of Latina small businesses as the actor nods in agreement.

The Instagram post however appears to have irked many Republican and Harris critics  — wwith hundreds taking to the comment section with their complaints.

"I feel so sorry, Jessica has lost her mind,” one wrote in the comment section.

"I'm not Latina but I am a woman and a small business owner and I'm here to tell you that my business has suffered terribly these past nearly 4 years," noted another user.

"The fact that you actually support this woman and you just posted this woman on your social media account, just lost you hundreds of millions of dollars in business.. Go woke go broke!!" insisted .

Some claimed that the actor looksd “uncomfortable” in the video and insisted that they would unfollow her on various social media platforms. Others still appeared determined to ‘stop supporting’ her baby and beauty company, Honest Co.

“This is soo desperate and Jessica Alba standing there looking lost doesn’t help,” one commenter opined.

The developments came even as the Democratic presidential nominee headed to North Carolina on Saturday as the state recovers from Hurricane Helene. Harris arrived there one day after a visit by Republican Donald Trump. 

Earlier in the week, the US Vice President was also in Georgia — where she helped distribute meals, toured the damage and consoled families hard-hit by the storm. 

 

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:5 Oct 2024, 10:46 PM IST
