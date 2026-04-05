Actor Jonathan Majors falls through window on set as producers downplay incident, say ‘don’t negotiate with communists’

A new action film starring Jonathan Majors has come under scrutiny following an on-set accident and an ongoing crew strike, adding fresh pressure to a production already facing public attention.
The project, backed by The Daily Wire and producer Dallas Sonnier’s Bonfire Legend banner, is now being questioned over safety practices after footage of the incident surfaced online. The clip, obtained by Deadline, shows Majors and his co-star JC Kilcoyne rehearsing or filming a scene that goes wrong.
In the video, the two actors can be seen stumbling backwards into a glass window. The pane shatters unexpectedly, and both fall through it, disappearing from view. Moments later, crew members rush in to check on their condition. Voices off-camera confirm that the actors are “good”. A voice believed to be Majors can then be heard asking, “Did we shoot it?” followed by, “Use it.”
According to reports, the accident occurred after the window had been replaced with an unsecured sheet of tempered glass. The glass was reportedly intended to be broken during a later stunt that did not involve actors. Instead, the unexpected fall caused both performers, along with the glass, to drop roughly six feet to the ground.
When Deadline reached out for comment about unsafe conditions on the set, the producers said they “don’t negotiate with communists.”
Sources familiar with the production indicated that Kilcoyne sustained injuries to his hands and required stitches. Despite this, representatives for the actor told Variety that he is “doing well and was taken care of immediately by production.” They added that Kilcoyne has since completed filming and “did not feel unsafe on set and continued to have a positive experience working on the project.”
There has been no public comment from Majors’ representatives regarding the incident.
While it remains unclear whether the accident will lead to formal investigations or changes in production practices, the combination of an on-set injury and labour unrest has placed the film under heightened scrutiny.
For Majors, who has been navigating a complex public and professional landscape, the episode adds another layer of challenge as the project moves forward.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.