Actor Robert Kelker-Kelley, known for ‘Days of Our Lives’, dies at 62

Robert Kelker-Kelly, best known for playing Bo Brady on the long-running American soap opera Days of Our Lives, has died aged 62. The actor died in Missouri on 3 October, according to the state’s medical examiner, with news of his death first reported by TMZ. His cause of death has not been revealed.

Actor Robert Kelker-Kelly dies at 62 Kelker-Kelly was a familiar face to daytime television audiences for decades, building a career across several of the genre’s best-known shows. He began acting on television in 1987, when he joined Another World as Sam Fowler.

He later played other characters on the series, including Bobby Reno and Shane Roberts, appearing in more than 400 episodes between 1987 and 1998, according to The Independent.

His biggest role came in 1992, when he took over the character of Bo Brady on Days of Our Lives from Peter Reckell. Kelker-Kelly remained with the soap until 1995, appearing opposite Kristian Alfonso as Hope Brady and Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed.

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The role made him particularly recognisable among soap fans. During his time on the series, Kelker-Kelly received a Soap Opera Digest Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in 1994. The following year, he and Rinna were named Hottest Soap Couple for their work as Bo and Billie.

Kelker-Kelly's other famous works After leaving Days of Our Lives, Kelker-Kelly continued working in daytime television. He later joined General Hospital, where he played Stavros Cassadine. His appearances on the series spanned 2001 to 2002, with further returns in 2013 and 2014. His final acting appearances came during that period.

Away from acting, Kelker-Kelly was also a professional pilot, a career he pursued after stepping back from regular television work.

News of his death comes months after his name resurfaced in connection with Rinna’s memoir, You Better Believe I’m Gonna Talk About It. Rinna wrote about their difficult relationship while working together on Days of Our Lives and made allegations of verbal abuse and manipulative behaviour. Kelker-Kelly did not publicly respond to those claims.

Following reports of his death, fans of the soap genre shared tributes online, remembering Kelker-Kelly particularly for his portrayal of Bo Brady and his work across American daytime television.

The Independent reported that viewers described his performance as having made the role his own after he took over from Reckell.