Actor Steve Guttenberg took action to assist as a dangerous brush fire tore through the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles. According to KTLA5, the 66-year-old actor, famous for his roles in Police Academy, It Takes Two, and Three Men and a Baby, was spotted on Tuesday moving cars to make space for fire trucks as the flames advanced toward the community.

A wind-driven brush fire broke out in Pacific Palisades on Tuesday sending massive clouds of smoke visible for miles and triggering immediate evacuation orders. By late afternoon, the fire had scorched over 1,260 acres, prompting evacuation orders for residents living northeast of Merrimac Road, northwest of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, and south to Pacific Coast Highway.

Traffic snarls on Palisades Drive and Sunset Boulevard near Highland Village slowed evacuation efforts. Numerous fire engines crowded the area as crews fought to contain the fast-moving blaze.

Speaking to KTLA5, Guttenberg urged evacuees to leave their car keys behind if abandoning vehicles to make room for emergency responders.

“What’s happening is people take their keys with them as if they’re in a parking lot. This is not a parking lot,” he told the news outlet. “We really need people to move their cars. If you leave your car behind, leave the key in there so a guy like me can move your car so that these fire trucks can get up there. It’s really, really important.”

Guttenberg described the dire situation on Palisades Drive, where stalled traffic trapped some residents trying to evacuate. “There are people stuck up there,” he said, pointing toward the hill. “There are families up there, there are pets up there. There are people who really need help.”

Wearing a facemask, the actor emphasized the importance of prioritizing safety over possessions. “Don’t worry about your personal property. Just get out. Get your loved ones and get out,” he told KTLA5.

Firefighting struggles amid destructive flames As of early Wednesday, the fires remained uncontained, with winds fueling the flames and hampering firefighting efforts. Governor Gavin Newsom announced the deployment of over 1,400 firefighters to combat the wildfires and declared a state of emergency. The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning due to high winds, with gusts reaching up to 70 mph (112 kph) in some areas. The situation was compounded by low humidity and a lack of rain in Southern California, creating perfect conditions for the fires to spread quickly.

By early Wednesday, the fires had burned over 1,260 acres in the Pacific Palisades, with significant destruction reported. The fire in the area was at 0% containment. Other fires in Sylmar and Eaton Canyon continued to burn, prompting additional evacuations.

Political response and safety measures In response to the growing crisis, President Joe Biden remained in Los Angeles to monitor the situation and was briefed on the fires. FEMA approved a grant to assist California with firefighting costs. Officials warned that the worst of the winds would continue through the night, and residents were urged to stay vigilant.

As of Wednesday morning, officials are continuing to assess the damage, with more than 13,000 structures under threat and thousands of residents displaced. The fires remain active, and authorities are urging residents to remain on high alert as the situation evolves.

